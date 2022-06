It recently made headlines across the world that Apple, Google and Microsoft have committed to support a common standard for password-free sign-ins in order to make the web a safer space for all. The standard they are championing (called FIDO) works using the same technology we use to unlock our devices every day – like using a PIN, fingerprint or facial recognition; only now, this action will help us sign into websites and apps. It’s not only simpler, but the FIDO standards being used make identity management (opens in new tab) systems cryptographically secure, easy and consistent across devices and websites.

INTERNET ・ 12 HOURS AGO