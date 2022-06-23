Padres' Joe Musgrove: Activated for Thursday's start

The Red Sox are expected to place Duran on the restricted list prior to Monday's series opener in Toronto, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports. As Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican first reported last week, Duran acknowledged that he is unvaccinated for COVID-19, therefore making him ineligible to cross the Canadian border for the Red Sox's three-game series with the Blue Jays. Boston is expected to formally call up another player to replace Duran on the 26-man active roster, but Rob Refsnyder and Jackie Bradley will be the main candidates to pick up starts in center field over the next three days while Duran is unavailable. Duran will be ready to go for Friday's series opener in Chicago against the Cubs, but his time as an everyday player could end as soon as Enrique Hernandez (hip) is deemed ready to return from the 10-day injured list.

BOSTON, MA ・ 3 HOURS AGO