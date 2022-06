The Brownsville Community Improvement Corporation hosted its third annual StartUp Texas Pitch Summit on June 16 and selected one grand prize winner among nine competitors. Valley Tire Recycling took home the top honors and $25,000 in seed funding for their new venture in Brownsville. The other eight candidates will each receive six months of incubation and business support services from the BCIC. By design, the Pitch Summit recognizes emerging startup companies in Brownsville who show to have promise and the possibility of scaling up operations.

