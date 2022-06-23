ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Netflix limited series on drug queen Griselda Blanco Restrepo filming in Long Beach

By Tim Grobaty
Long Beach Post
Long Beach Post
 3 days ago

If the head of one of the largest and most profitable drug cartels in history decided to run the business out of a home in Long Beach, Casa Oceana, the longtime home of the late Bob and Audrey Langslet, dominating the bluff west of the Belmont Pier at 20 37th Place, would be the ideal location.

So it was a no-brainer for the filmers of a Netflix limited series to use the property as the residence of Griselda Blanco Restrepo, the real-life Colombian businesswoman and cocaine boss of the Medellin drug cartel in the 1980s through the early 2000s.

The miniseries “Griselda” stars the Colombian actress Sofia Vergara (“Modern Family”) in the title role in the series that, as usual, is using Long Beach to play the role of Miami, where the drug queen, known as the Black Widow, was headquartered.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aGskg_0gKFhGZj00

Sofia Vergara will play the role of drug queen Griselda Blanco Restrepo in the Netflix miniseries “Griselda.”

In shooting the movie, executive produced by Eric Newman of “Narcos” and “Narcos: Mexico” for Netflix, crews have been around town since April at various locations, including Club Ripples, at 5101 E. Ocean.

Working out of their base camp farther east down the Peninsula, the crews have been chiefly using Casa Oceana, which sold in June 2020 for $7.25 million, way below its initial list price of $12 million. The estate’s architect, Roland Coate, designed houses in the 1920s that were lived in by Howard Hughes, Paul Newman and Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall. Casa Oceana was built in 1927.

The crews are expected to finish their work on Friday. No release date has been set for the Netflix debut of “Griselda.”

The post Netflix limited series on drug queen Griselda Blanco Restrepo filming in Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post .

Comments / 19

panda man
3d ago

typical Hollywood doing what it does... I love Sofia Vergara we all know she's extremely hot but she's no cocaine mother... Griselda even at her young age wasn't very attractive... Hollywood wants to tell her story and says "let's go hot and sexy with it" 🤡

Reply(1)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Downton Abbey: A New Era Free Online

Cast: Hugh Bonneville Maggie Smith Jim Carter Michelle Dockery Elizabeth McGovern. The Crawley family goes on a grand journey to the South of France to uncover the mystery of the dowager countess's newly inherited villa. Is Downton Abbey: A New Era on Netflix?. Unfortunately, Downton Abbey: A New Era is...
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Long Beach, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
City
Long Beach, CA
Daily Mail

Senegalese ex-factory worker Khaby Lame, 22, who started making TikToks mocking 'life hack' videos during lockdown after being laid off overtakes Charli D'Amelio as most-followed person in the world

A Senegalese-born comedian has officially become the most followed TikTok star in the world. Khaby Lame, 22, who posts under the name @khaby.lame, passed American Charli D'Amelio, 18, who until today had held the top spot since 2020. Reaching 142.5 million followers overnight, Lame crept past D'Amelio's 142.2 million after...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
shefinds

Jennifer Lopez Leaves Fans Emotional As She Breaks Down In Tears Announcing New Project: 'I Am Humbled And Beyond Grateful'

Jennifer Lopez broke down in tears when discussing her partnership with Grameen America in a video which she posted on Instagram on June 11th. The 52-year-old multi-hyphenate will be helping the micro-finance non-profit with its mission of empowering 600,000 Latina entrepreneurs across 50 US cities with $14 billion in business capital, as well as six million hours of financial training and education through her own philanthropic effort Limitless Labs, by 2030. And she couldn’t help but get emotional when discussing what “being Latino” meant to her.
CHARITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Howard Hughes
Person
Lauren Bacall
Person
Humphrey Bogart
Person
Griselda Blanco
Person
Sofia Vergara
Person
Paul Newman
Popculture

Dakota Johnson's New Netflix Movie 'Persuasion' Sparks Backlash on Social Media

Dakota Johnson stars in a new Netflix original film premiering next month, but the movie is already getting some backlash. It is an adaptation of Jane Austen's final novel, Persuasion - a lauded depiction of life, love, loss and the grueling march of time. For some fans, the trailer for the new film adaptation is just a little too chipper.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Limited Series#Drug Cartel#Colombian#Club Ripples#Casa Oceana
Outsider.com

‘Gunsmoke’: The Real Reason the Classic Western Was Canceled After 20 Years

Despite being widely popular, here is the real reason why the classic western TV show “Gunsmoke” was canceled after 20 years without a final episode. According to ScreenRant, “Gunsmoke” made its debut in 1955 and quickly became a success. However, the show’s popularity went down a bit after the first decade. When CBS planned to cancel the western series, there was reportedly a public backlash. This caused the network to continue airing the show.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Tulsa King’ Star Sylvester Stallone Completely Ignores Teleprompter During Promotional Speech

Go ahead and try to keep Tulsa King star Sylvester Stallone reading what’s been prepared for him if he doesn’t want to do it. See, this happened on Monday when Sly showed up in London for a Paramount+ promotional event. He was there with other Paramount+ show stars as the streaming service will launch in the United Kingdom. Still, you could not tie Stallone down to reading off of a teleprompter. The man more famously known as Rocky Balboa had a to-the-point response when seeing the words in front of him.
MOVIES
SheKnows

Yellowstone Scene Stealer Returning to Former Role

When it rains, it pours for Jennifer Landon. Not only has the As the World Turns alum — who played Gwen, as if you didn’t know — been made a series regular for the fifth season of Yellowstone, she’s also returning to Animal Kingdom, a new promo for the TNT drama reveals.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Deadline

Steve Fickinger Dies: Producer On Broadway’s ‘Dear Evan Hansen’, Former Disney Theatrical Exec Was 62

Click here to read the full article. Steve Fickinger, a Tony Award-winning producer of Broadway’s Dear Evan Hansen who, as a longtime creative executive with Disney Theatrical Group helped spearhead the development of such stage shows as Newsies and Aladdin, died suddenly at his home in Laguna Beach, California, on June 17. He was 62. His death was announced by his niece, Jessica Roy. A cause of death was not specified. In a two-decade career with Disney, which began as a temp in the mail room, Fickinger worked in the mid-1990s as Director of Creative Development for Walt Disney Feature Animation, overseeing...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’: Season 22’s Worst Villain Is a Face Fans May Recognize

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit has spent decades captivating audiences with its unique take on procedural crime drama. 23 seasons and more than 500 episodes make it one of the biggest classic TV universes still airing. Law & Order: SVU towers above the countless contemporaries that have come and gone during its run. It’s unrivaled in its ability to keep viewers hooked through its many twists and turns.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Lightyear’ Box Office: Behind the Pixar Movie’s Family Problem

In early January of this year, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 set off a loud boom at the domestic box office when opening to $72.1 million in theaters. Paramount insiders estimated that nearly 60 percent of the audience on opening weekend were kids and parents, proving that families were indeed willing to set aside concerns about the ongoing pandemic and return to theaters. Hollywood and theater owners breathed a huge sigh of relief. But when Pixar and Disney’s Toy Story spinoff Lightyear debuted in cinemas over Father’s Day weekend, only about 38 percent of those turning out were families, helping to explain...
MOVIES
Long Beach Post

Long Beach Post

Long Beach, CA
21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Long Beach Post is a daily, digital publication covering news, life, business, placemaking, food, sports, LGBT issues and more in the city of Long Beach, California. The Long Beach Post was founded February 13, 2007.

 https://lbpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy