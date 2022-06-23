ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Cassidy introduces Stop Supreme Court Leakers Act

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne person was taken to a hospital. The Healthy Men Project is returning to the Baton Rouge General Ascension hospital. House...

La. Department of Health shuts down Delta Clinic, 2 others

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Health ordered all three abortion clinics in Louisiana to shut down immediately on Friday, June 24, following the U.S Supreme Court’s overturn of Roe v. Wade. According to the state health department, Delta Clinic of Baton Rouge has closed.
Crisis on Louisiana roads emerges from pandemic

Film screening of ‘Uncommon Allies’ at SU to start conversation on violence in the community. Officials behind Mayor-President Broome's Summer of Hope initiative are hosting a discussion panel and screening of the film "Uncommon Allies" on Tuesday. Firefighters extinguish New Roads house fire, re-open False River Road. Updated:...
BRPD investigating homicide on Renoir Avenue

East Baton Rouge Parish has seen an increase in gun violence in recent years, but one group is on a mission to stop new crime. Community rallies together for citywide public safety assembly. Updated: 6 hours ago. East Baton Rouge Parish has seen an increase in gun violence in recent...
Protestors march for abortion rights again in Lafayette

Protesters in Lafayette marched in protest against the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. This is the third protest in Lafayette since the decision was leaked in May. The protest is part of a nationwide movement Bans Off Our Bodies. Protesters with a banner reading "Bans off my body" led...
BR resident creates safe place for community

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — With bad things happening everywhere, one Baton Rouge resident wanted to create a safe place where people can come and enjoy their Sunday. It all started with a passion for flowers. “Well, you know, I used to own Herbs Oasis, for like 35 years. And I love tropical plants, especially the tropical plants that come back every year. So I brought the oasis into my home,” said the owner of Charbel Ruth Harb’s Garden & Pond Home, Charbel Harb.
Louisiana Man Struck and Killed in Nighttime Vehicle-Bicycle Crash on US 61

Louisiana Man Struck and Killed in Nighttime Vehicle-Bicycle Crash on US 61. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on June 26, 2022, that on June 25, shortly after 9:00 p.m., Troopers with LSP Troop A began investigating a fatal crash involving a bicyclist on US 61 south of LA 73, north of Germany Road in Ascension Parish. Melvin White, 61, of Gonzales, Louisiana was killed in the crash. According to the preliminary investigation, White was traveling west from a private drive onto US 61 when he was struck by a 2006 Toyota Camry traveling northbound on US 61. At the same time, a 2020 Hyundai Kona was following the Toyota Camry in the left lane. Prior to stopping, the Camry collided with a bicyclist on the road. White died at the scene from his injuries.
Baton Rouge residents speak out against Louisiana abortion ban

Ten years ago, Jennifer McMorris, a Louisiana resident from Mobile, Alabama, was pressured by her boyfriend at the time to drink until she blacked out. “I just remember passing out and waking up in the morning and thinking, ‘Why am I naked?’” she said. “Six weeks later, after he had been deployed, I was pregnant […] The post Baton Rouge residents speak out against Louisiana abortion ban appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Sinkhole near Ascension’s Black Bayou causes road closure

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities say an Ascension Parish road will be closed until further notice. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, as of Sunday, June 26, both lanes of Highway 431 at Bayou Boulevard have been closed due to the emergence of a sinkhole. Deputies...
