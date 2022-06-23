Cassidy introduces Stop Supreme Court Leakers Act

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Health ordered all three abortion clinics in Louisiana to shut down immediately on Friday, June 24, following the U.S Supreme Court’s overturn of Roe v. Wade. According to the state health department, Delta Clinic of Baton Rouge has closed.
Film screening of ‘Uncommon Allies’ at SU to start conversation on violence in the community. Officials behind Mayor-President Broome's Summer of Hope initiative are hosting a discussion panel and screening of the film "Uncommon Allies" on Tuesday. Firefighters extinguish New Roads house fire, re-open False River Road. Updated:...
East Baton Rouge Parish has seen an increase in gun violence in recent years, but one group is on a mission to stop new crime. In honor of World Refugee Day today, people took the time to celebrate all of the diverse cultures and backgrounds that make up Baton Rouge.
Drone video along False River in New Roads shows what firefighters were dealing with Sunday as they battled a massive house fire. The Louisiana Highway Safety Commission says our roads actually became more deadly during the peak of the pandemic lockdown. FIRST ALERT 10 P.M. FORECAST: Sunday, June 26. Updated:...
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A member of the Baton Rouge Police Department recently made a traffic stop on I-110. The traffic stop took place after the officer noticed a speeding vehicle. That vehicle was a 2019 Nissan Sentra and it was driven by Catherine F. Robbins, 22, of...
ROSELAND, La. (BRPROUD) – The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for James Ballard, Jr., 35, of Roseland. TPSO would like the public to keep an eye out for the Louisiana man who is facing charges relating to domestic violence. “On June 22, 2022, deputies responded to a...
Have you ever stopped to pick up money off of the ground?. I think we can all say that we have at one time or another. However, I would caution you not to do that for the foreseeable future. It was reported earlier in June that authorities in Tennessee were...
Protesters in Lafayette marched in protest against the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. This is the third protest in Lafayette since the decision was leaked in May. The protest is part of a nationwide movement Bans Off Our Bodies. Protesters with a banner reading "Bans off my body" led...
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — With bad things happening everywhere, one Baton Rouge resident wanted to create a safe place where people can come and enjoy their Sunday. It all started with a passion for flowers. “Well, you know, I used to own Herbs Oasis, for like 35 years. And I love tropical plants, especially the tropical plants that come back every year. So I brought the oasis into my home,” said the owner of Charbel Ruth Harb’s Garden & Pond Home, Charbel Harb.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Rep. Mandie Landry, D-New Orleans, sat down with Shannon Heckt to talk about the abortion trigger laws that immediately went into effect Friday with the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. Abortion is now effectively banned in the state of Louisiana and the...
Louisiana Man Struck and Killed in Nighttime Vehicle-Bicycle Crash on US 61. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on June 26, 2022, that on June 25, shortly after 9:00 p.m., Troopers with LSP Troop A began investigating a fatal crash involving a bicyclist on US 61 south of LA 73, north of Germany Road in Ascension Parish. Melvin White, 61, of Gonzales, Louisiana was killed in the crash. According to the preliminary investigation, White was traveling west from a private drive onto US 61 when he was struck by a 2006 Toyota Camry traveling northbound on US 61. At the same time, a 2020 Hyundai Kona was following the Toyota Camry in the left lane. Prior to stopping, the Camry collided with a bicyclist on the road. White died at the scene from his injuries.
Ten years ago, Jennifer McMorris, a Louisiana resident from Mobile, Alabama, was pressured by her boyfriend at the time to drink until she blacked out. “I just remember passing out and waking up in the morning and thinking, ‘Why am I naked?’” she said. “Six weeks later, after he had been deployed, I was pregnant […]
The post Baton Rouge residents speak out against Louisiana abortion ban appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
A veteran Baton Rouge police officer and vocal critic of Police Chief Murphy Paul retired abruptly, telling city officials that he would be "completely broken" by "baseless accusations" leveled against him by top police brass if he remains on the force. BRPD put Sgt. John Dauthier on paid leave earlier...
BATON ROUGE - A closed office building in East Baton Rouge Parish has been on the city's radar for about a decade. A woman living next door says she's tired of reporting issues and contacted 2 On Your Side. There's tall weeds and discarded trash littering the lot at 141...
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities say an Ascension Parish road will be closed until further notice. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, as of Sunday, June 26, both lanes of Highway 431 at Bayou Boulevard have been closed due to the emergence of a sinkhole. Deputies...
