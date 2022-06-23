Cassidy introduces Stop Supreme Court Leakers Act

Louisiana Man Struck and Killed in Nighttime Vehicle-Bicycle Crash on US 61. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on June 26, 2022, that on June 25, shortly after 9:00 p.m., Troopers with LSP Troop A began investigating a fatal crash involving a bicyclist on US 61 south of LA 73, north of Germany Road in Ascension Parish. Melvin White, 61, of Gonzales, Louisiana was killed in the crash. According to the preliminary investigation, White was traveling west from a private drive onto US 61 when he was struck by a 2006 Toyota Camry traveling northbound on US 61. At the same time, a 2020 Hyundai Kona was following the Toyota Camry in the left lane. Prior to stopping, the Camry collided with a bicyclist on the road. White died at the scene from his injuries.

GONZALES, LA ・ 21 HOURS AGO