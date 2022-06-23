Man dies after SUV rear-ends dump truck, LSP says

Louisiana State Police Investigating June 24 Officer Involved Shooting After Deputies Return Fire Striking a Suspect. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on June 24, 2022, shortly after 6:00 p.m., the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office requested the LSP Bureau of Investigations to investigate a shooting involving one of their deputies. According to the preliminary investigation, shortly before 6:00 p.m., the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a second 911 call of the day involving a suspicious person in the Indian Mound, Louisiana area. As deputies arrived on the scene, the suspect opened fire. The deputies returned fire, striking the suspect and inflicting minor injuries. The suspect was later identified as Deandrick Brown, 24, of St. Francisville.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO