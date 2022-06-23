ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Feliciana Parish, LA

Man dies after SUV rear-ends dump truck, LSP says

WAFB.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWest Feliciana High School community remembers Jaylon Ferguson. Baltimore Ravens, Louisiana Tech, and West Feliciana football star Jaylon Ferguson...

www.wafb.com

WAFB.com

New Roads house fire shuts down False River Road

Bicyclist killed after getting struck by car in Ascension Parish, State Police say. Melvin White, 61, of Gonzales, was killed after getting struck by a car while riding his bicycle on Highway 61 in Ascension Parish, according to Louisiana State Police. Vehicle fire causes traffic delays on I-10 East near...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Gonzales man hit by vehicle, killed while riding bicycle

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A man from Gonzales was hit by a car and killed while riding his bicycle Saturday (June 25) night, police say. According to Louisiana State Police (LSP), it was shortly before 9 p.m. when 61-year-old Melvin White was exiting the driveway of a home along Airline Highway in Prairieville and a 2006 Toyota Camry that was headed north on Airline Highway hit White.
GONZALES, LA
wbrz.com

Malfunctioning dryer sparked early-morning blaze at Baton Rouge apartment

BATON ROUGE - An apartment complex went up in flames early Monday morning due to a malfunctioning dryer, the fire department reported. The Baton Rouge Fire Department arrived at Park Place Apartments on South Harrells Ferry Road at around 4 a.m. to find that all 10 residents of the building, nine adults and one child, had safely evacuated. Firefighters contained the flames to one unit, but neighboring units suffered smoke and fire damage.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Firefighters suffer heat exhaustion while battling New Roads blaze

NEW ROADS, La. (BRPROUD) – A Sunday (June 26) evening house fire in New Roads led to the temporary closure of False River Road and left more than one firefighter with heat exhaustion, officials say. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department (BRFD), the blaze occurred at a residence...
NEW ROADS, LA
99.9 KTDY

1 Dead, 1 Injured in Pair of Overnight Shootings in Lafayette

It was a violent end to the weekend in Lafayette as local police say one female is dead and a male is injured following two separate shootings. The first shooting was reported around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday night as officers were called out to the 400 block of Hilda Street. Police say the male suffering a non-life threatening gunshot wound after being involved in an argument with other people.
LAFAYETTE, LA
wbrz.com

Troopers save kitten on Port Allen bridge

PORT ALLEN - Troopers rescued a kitten from the Huey P. Long bridge Saturday morning. According to State Police, the kitten, named Ms. Huey, did not have any injuries. Ms. Huey was taken to a veterinary clinic after the rescue for an evaluation. The trooper who saved Ms. Huey will...
PORT ALLEN, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana State Police Investigating June 24 Officer Involved Shooting After Deputies Return Fire Striking a Suspect

Louisiana State Police Investigating June 24 Officer Involved Shooting After Deputies Return Fire Striking a Suspect. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on June 24, 2022, shortly after 6:00 p.m., the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office requested the LSP Bureau of Investigations to investigate a shooting involving one of their deputies. According to the preliminary investigation, shortly before 6:00 p.m., the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a second 911 call of the day involving a suspicious person in the Indian Mound, Louisiana area. As deputies arrived on the scene, the suspect opened fire. The deputies returned fire, striking the suspect and inflicting minor injuries. The suspect was later identified as Deandrick Brown, 24, of St. Francisville.
LOUISIANA STATE
wbrz.com

Bicyclist struck and killed in Ascension Parish

PRAIRIEVILLE - A bicyclist was struck and killed Saturday night in Ascension Parish. Shortly after 9:00 pm Saturday, State Police responded to reports of a fatal crash involving a bicyclist on US 61 south of LA 73, north of Germany Road in Ascension Parish. The bicyclist has been identified as...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
WAFB.com

Vehicle fire causes traffic delays on I-10 East near Ramah; lanes back open

The Louisiana Highway Safety Commission says our roads actually became more deadly during the peak of the pandemic lockdown. Film screening of ‘Uncommon Allies’ at SU to start conversation on violence in the community. Updated: 2 hours ago. Officials behind Mayor-President Broome's Summer of Hope initiative are hosting...
RAMAH, LA
wbrz.com

Missing boater found dead in Lake Maurepas; search continues for 2 others

MAUREPAS - A man was found dead and two more are unaccounted for amid a search for missing boaters in Lake Maurepas. Late Monday morning, officials with the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said the body of one of those boaters, 48-year-old Michael Bryant of Denham Springs, was recovered. Crews continue to search the lake for the other two boaters, 18-year-old Zachary LeDuff of Greenwell Springs and 20-year-old Zane Bryant of Denham Springs, into Monday afternoon.
MAUREPAS, LA
wbrz.com

Sheriff: Man shot 'multiple rounds' at deputies before being hit by returned fire, arrested

ST. FRANCISVILLE - A man shot several times at a group of deputies and damaged sheriff's vehicles before they returned fire and were able to arrest him. The West Feliciana Sheriff's Office received several calls Friday afternoon about a man causing disturbances in his neighborhood. According to Sheriff Brian Spillman, the man's parents called deputies multiple times to have him removed from their home.
WEST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
fox8live.com

Officials searching for 3 missing people in Lake Maurepas

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon. According to the La. Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, they were notified that three people went missing at the mouth of the Blind River around 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 26.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Sinkhole near Ascension’s Black Bayou causes road closure

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities say an Ascension Parish road will be closed until further notice. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, as of Sunday, June 26, both lanes of Highway 431 at Bayou Boulevard have been closed due to the emergence of a sinkhole. Deputies...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA

