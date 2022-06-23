ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Target Range subdivision recommended for approval

By Martin Kidston - Missoula Current
KPAX
KPAX
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NZxjN_0gKFfhiI00

MISSOULA - The Missoula Consolidated Planning Board this week recommended that a Target Range subdivision with 14 lots be approved by the county, though members also lamented changes to state law that prohibit them from considering a project’s impact on agricultural soils.

The Dairy Subdivision is planned by Tia Tam LLC on 10 acres between North and South avenues in the Target Range neighborhood. Current zoning allows up to two homes per acre in the area and, as proposed, the project would result in 1.4 homes per acre.

“These lots will average almost 17,000 square feet,” said project representative Ron Ewart. “They’ll all be single-family homes and meet design standards and minimum square footage as required by the covenants.”

The project drew no controversy during this week’s hearing. It will be served by an off-site community water system and roughly half the lots will be served by Presby Wastewater Treatment Systems, the others by septic.

The property once served as a dairy operation and was grazed by cattle. But changes made to state law by the Montana Legislature now prohibit any consideration of farmland soils when making a recommendation or placing conditions on a project.

“I’d be remiss if I’m not upset over state laws regarding subdivisions and not being able to consider agricultural lands,” said board member Sean McCoy. “That seems folly in an agricultural state.”

The area’s shallow groundwater raised some concerns, but the Presby treatment systems are intended to filter more nitrates and prevent seepage into the groundwater.

The county is also recommending that the well serving the project be metered, with usage reported to the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation.

“I’d really love to see one of the subdivisions that come before us really think about water conservation in terms of landscaping, and the extent that you can encourage efficient building materials,” said board member Dori Gilels. “I would love to see some model developments we can make a shining example out of.”

Comments / 2

Related
kxloradio.com

Flooding Creates Potential Human Health and Recreational Risks in Rivers Across Montana

HELENA—River recreators should avoid contact with water during and for at least two weeks after flood events. Floodwaters have already impacted communities in the Yellowstone River basin, and more flooding is anticipated elsewhere in the state, such as in the Flathead River basin and Missoula County. Floodwaters can carry potentially dangerous debris and may contain chemicals and bacteria from damaged or overwhelmed wastewater treatment facilities and flooded homes, businesses, and agricultural fields.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missoula, MT
Real Estate
Montana State
Montana Real Estate
Missoula, MT
Government
Local
Montana Business
Missoula, MT
Business
Local
Montana Government
City
Missoula, MT
mtpr.org

Rising COVID-19 cases are impacting Montana healthcare facilities

The CDC recommends that people in high risk counties wear masks in public indoor spaces. About two-thirds of Montana counties are seeing medium to high impacts on healthcare facilities as a result of rising COVID-19 cases. That’s according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Flathead, Missoula, Gallatin...
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Conservation#Subdivision#Dairy#Target Range#The Montana Legislature
montanarightnow.com

Community members react to SCOTUS ruling

MISSOULA, Mont. - The United States Supreme Court overturned its landmark decision in Roe v. Wade that established the right to an abortion. Montanans are speaking out, following the Supreme Court's ruling. We usually expect to see folks heading to the streets as soon as a ruling like this comes...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Landscaping
NewsBreak
Real Estate
KPAX

KPAX

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Missoula, Montana news and weather from KPAX, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy