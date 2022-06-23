Investigation continues into 2021 Bozeman armed robbery

BOZEMAN - Bozeman Police Detectives are attempting to identify an individual regarding an armed robbery from a Bozeman business on July 13, 2021.

According to a release, the suspect is described as a male/white, approximately 5’5” – 5’7”, with a medium build. The suspect fled the scene in the white 4-door sedan pictured. Detectives believe the vehicle is a 1995-1999 Toyota Avalon.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Lloyd #121 at 406-582-2225. Individuals who offer information that aids in arrest/prosecution may be eligible for a reward.