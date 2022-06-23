Woodland Comprehensive High Schools To Start Later Next Year

WOODLAND (CBS13) — Next year, all secondary schools in Woodland will start a bit later, giving students time to catch up on sleep.

These secondary schools are adjusting their start times in order to comply with a new law (SB-328) that goes into effect on July 1st, 2022.

In order to be compliant, WJUSD only had to change the start times for both comprehensive high schools, Woodland and Pioneer.

Starting in August, classes at both Woodland and Pioneer High School will begin at 8:30 a.m.

Zero period will still exist, and that will begin at 7:30 a.m.

This new law, SB-328, does not apply to elementary schools.

For more information on these new changes, you can visit your school’s website.