Firework Safety Tips

Joshua Carson, MD

Cities across the U.S. put on spectacular firework displays. In back yards and on beaches, people light off an assortment of sparklers, poppers, firecrackers and rockets.

What you may not know is how dangerous fireworks can be, especially for thousands of children.

Here are four tips for keeping you and your family safe this summer.

Safety Tip #1: Don't Let Children Handle Fireworks, Even Sparklers

Sparklers alone account for 25% of firework-related emergency room visits. The number jumps to 50% for children under age 5. Most parents don't let their young children play with matches – sparklers should be no different. Try safer alternatives, such as:

Confetti poppersGlow sticksColored streamersFor teens, close adult supervision is recommended to prevent mishaps that might lead to a visit to the emergency room.

Safety Tip #2: Light Fireworks With Care

Fireworks are small missiles propelled by gunpowder that can cause extensive personal and property damage. There is a danger of burns, fires, and risk of penetration by flying debris or the firework itself.

To protect yourself and everything and everyone around you, never light off a firework:

If you are impaired by drugs or alcoholIn a containerIndoorsNear people, houses or anything flammableThat someone has tampered with to make it bigger or betterWhile you are holding itIt is recommended to wear protective eyewear to prevent eye injuries.

Safety Tip #3: Dispose of Used and Defective Fireworks Properly

Used fireworks can reignite and cause a fire if you throw them in the trash. Let them cool, then submerge them in a bucket of water before disposal.

Never try to relight a dud firework. If it doesn't light the first time, let it sit for 20 minutes, then soak it in a bucket of water.

Safety Tip #4: Seek Care For Even Minor Injuries

Even minor firework injuries can cause lifelong problems, and burn scars can cause complications later in life, especially in children. Children grow, but their scars don't, which can cause growth deformities that can be much work that the initial burn.

If you find yourself injured, see a health care professional right away.