Regency Style Has Finally Gone Too Far

If I’ve said it once, I’ve said it a thousand times: I love period dramas. I binged Bridgerton in two days. I will defend Colin Firth as the best Mr. Darcy until the day I die. And I have marked the release of Netflix’s adaptation of Jane Austen’s Persuasion on my...
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake were the best-dressed couple at this year's menswear shows during Paris Fashion Week, hands down. While a sighting of the low-key couple out in public is rare, when they do step out together, they definitely make it count. And this week, their finest couple's style moment occurred at the Dior Homme runway show on Friday. For the event, Biel tucked her white button-down shirt with short cuffed sleeves into a pair of belted khaki cargo pants, which coordinated with her husband's oversized beige coat and rubber boots. She accessorized with pointed-toe slingback heels, cat-eye sunglasses, and a tiny black leather handbag.
If you love gorgeous heels, you’ve landed in the right spot. I’m dedicating this entire piece to one of the most elegant shoe trends that will never go out of style. I’m talking about slingback heels. This simple yet chic design is classic and can instantly elevate any look. While there are a ton of options from just about every brand, I decided to go through some of my favorite sites to bring you an edit of the best slingback heels out there.
Rocco Ritchie cut a dapper figure on Wednesday as he attended Montblanc's On The Move event in Paris. The son of Madonna and Guy Ritchie, 21, showed off his retro sense of style in a 1950s inspired brown suit, which he paired with a striking yellow and white shirt. Rocco...
Click here to read the full article. Riley Keough went ’70s sleek for the “Terminal List” premiere in Los Angeles. The actress stepped out for the occasion alongside co-stars Chris Pratt, Constance Wu, Taylor Kitsch and more for the premiere of the Prime Video drama, which follows a Navy SEAL’s investigation on his platoon’s ambush.
While arriving at Directors Guild of America for the occasion, the “Girlfriend Experience” star hit the red carpet in a sleek gold dress from Saint Laurent. Designed by Anthony Vaccarello, her knee-length number was composed of light-catching jersey lamine. Giving the piece a sultry edge was...
Watch: How The Summer I Turned Pretty Series Differs From Book. Want to fit in in Cousins Beach? Invest in oversized T-shirt. The Summer I Turned Pretty premiered on Amazon PrimeVideo June 17 and viewers immediately fell in love with the idyllic, coming-of-age show, which transported them back to their own special summer memories. It was a feeling costume designer Jessica Flaherty could relate to.
Sir Elton John dedicated his iconic song Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me to the late George Michael during his British Summer Time set on Friday night. The star, 75, introducing the track - which found a second wave of success in 1991 as a live cover version between Sir Elton and Michael - saying he 'misses' the singer.
Lucien Clergue’s shot, taken in the French seaside town of Saintes-Maries-de-la-Mer, celebrates a Gypsy pilgrimage amid the stirrings of postwar hedonism. Every May the seaside town of Saintes-Maries-de-la-Mer in the Camargue hosts the Gitan Pilgrimage, a gathering of French and Catalan Gypsies. The town’s medieval church houses the statue of Sara-la-Kali, the Black Madonna, which is carried down to the sea, as a signal for the partying to begin. The photographer Lucien Clergue first photographed the pilgrimage in 1955. He had grown up in Arles, just to the north, and was searching for a visual language of the Mediterranean that captured both ancient tradition and the stirrings of postwar hedonism. The pilgrimage, its dancers and its guitar players, rooted that idea. This picture was taken on the beach at Saintes-Marie in 1957.
Click here to read the full article.
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.
Madonna put on quite a show while performing at the Sandbox Pride held at Terminal 5 in New York City on Thursday night. The Queen of Pop sprung a surprise on her fans as she invited Saucy Santana onstage to deliver a mash-up of her hit song “Material Girl.” Belvedere Vodka was the sprits sponsor at the event, serving up cocktails inspired by the pop icon like “The Material Girl” and “Into...
Click here to read the full article. Pink stepped out in her trademark color as arrived at The Greenwich Hotel in New York City on Thursday. The “So What” musician served an edgy street style moment while hitting the pavement in the Big Apple.
The pop rock singer was all smiles as she made her way into the building. She wore a cropped pink jacket over a vibrant red shirt. Pink teamed her top with baggy denim jeans, which were held up by a wide striped belt.
Sticking to her signature grunge aesthetic, the three-time Grammy Award-winning artist accessorized with dark round...
Click here to read the full article. It’s officially summer, and with the season a chance to try on something new. Whether that’s a pair of sandals or an entirely new look, summer has a tradition of offering the opportunity to slip into a new, more carefree identity.
This year, there are a handful of clear trends that point not just to singular products or silhouettes, but entire personas that propose the idea of a new summer identity with a healthy does of fantasy. Daydreaming of more romance this season? Try a corset or puffy sleeve from the regencycore trend. Nostalgic...
This is Texture Talk, a column that deep dives into the dynamic world of curly hair, from crowns of curls that are free flowing to strands that are tucked away in a protective style. The textured-hair experience is multitudinous. No two heads of curls are the same, and the ways...
Click here to read the full article. With Milan Men’s Fashion Week wrapped, the spring summer 2023 season’s top trends are coming into a clearer view. While individuality, quirky accessories and styling and not being too “put together” are all top line notes, there are still a few key details to the season that will come to define men’s fashion trends both this summer and the next.
Much like spring summer ’22, the upcoming season is all about a statement silhouette, with a playful, super-short hemline playing contrast to more serious dress shoes and boots. Skin will also be in on...
Click here to read the full article. Heidi Klum colorfully arrived on the red carpet last night in Los Angeles for an Amazon Prime Video event.
The supermodel supported her TV show “Making the Cut” with Tim Gunn. The star lit up the room in her most colorful outfit to date, posing for each photo like the pro model she is.
Klum was red carpet red in a neon yellow high-neck top. The sheer top was wrapped around the model’s neck like a scarf, the rest of the fabric draping down the bodice all the way down to the skirt. It was...
In Paris, we see street stylers taking cues from the runways, with head-to-toe denim, oversized outerwear, and casual tailoring among the trends this summer. Follow along as Vogue’s Phil Oh heads to the week’s biggest shows—Givenchy, Dior Men, Louis Vuitton, and more—to capture the best-dressed guests.
How the Calgary-based brand's laser-cut “Eagle Feather” earrings come to life. “Ancestral medicine is an idea that we can all share,” says Angel Aubichon, one-half of the Two-Spirit couple behind Indi City. “Medicine is anything that brings one health and a connection to the source. Beadwork is medicine, cultural teachings are medicine and connection to the land is medicine.”
The Dior Birkenstocks first struck ground in the depths of winter, with models’ stockinged feet tucked into nubby felted clogs and sandals as they traversed a Paris runway. But it is now, in the not-quite dead heat of summer, that they have at last arrived, ready to roam the world over.
Click here to read the full article. Willow Smith has new music on the way. The Emmy nominated actress and co-host set social media ablaze when she confirmed the news via Instagram on Thursday.
“NEW MUSIC IS COMING ON <The 24th>,” she captioned the new post.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by ∴ WILLOW ∴ (@willowsmith)
The new photo was immediately flooded with comments from excited fans. The “Purge” artist uploaded what appears to be artwork for the new project. Smith stuck to her grunge aesthetic, pairing a silky oversized top with leather shoes in the colorful shot.
Smith’s talent...
Comments / 0