Omaha, NE

Razorbacks eliminated from College World Series

KHBS
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA, Neb. — The Arkansas Razorbacks baseball team fell short in...

www.4029tv.com

5newsonline.com

Arkansas catcher Dylan Leach to enter transfer portal

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas catcher Dylan Leach will be looking for a new school in 2023. Leach announced Saturday his intention to enter the transfer portal, thanking coaches, teammates, family and fans "for such support of my growth as a Razorback." The Carthage, Tex. native appeared in 41 games...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska lands 2023 commitment from key in-state Edge prospect

Nebraska is looking to put in some great work on the in-state recruiting trail for 2023, and the Huskers landed another key commitment on Friday. This time, the pledge came from Maverick Noon, a 6-foot-4 and 225 lb. Edge prospect out of Elkhorn South High School in Omaha. Noonan had drawn a host of Power 5 offers from across the country, including from Michigan State, Iowa and Minnesota from the B1G.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Elkhorn South defensive end Maverick Noonan commits to Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Huskers earned an in-state commitment from Elkhorn South’s Maverick Noonan. Maverick, son of former Husker Danny Noonan, announced his commitment via Twitter on Friday. The three-star defensive end was recruited by coaches Barrett Ruud and Mike Dawson, according to 247Sports. Noonan received offers...
LINCOLN, NE
fanrecap.com

Jones turns heads in back-to-back Arkansas camps

FAYETTEVILLE — Bentonville West linebacker Braden Jones showed well at last year’s Arkansas prospect camp as a junior, and he did the same during Friday’s prospect camp. Jones, 5-11, 187 pounds, recorded a time of 4.36 seconds in the 40-yard dash last year. He appeared to have run 4.43 seconds at today’s camp, but Razorbacks defensive coordinator Barry Odom said otherwise.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
therebelwalk.com

Swayze West: Ole Miss Fans Travel to Omaha to support the Rebs

OMAHA, Neb. — Ole Miss fans love their baseball and they demonstrate that regularly at Swayze Field. Though they’ve been spoiled by success the past couple of decades, trips to Omaha have proven mostly elusive. In the not-so-distant past, a trip this season was unthinkable. But it happened. And as soon as the Rebels punched their ticket to the College World Series in the Hattiesburg super regional, many of those fans began making plans to visit the Gateway to the West. Or Swayze West as it will almost certainly appear this weekend.
OMAHA, NE
fanrecap.com

Hogs’ QB, receiver finding their way

FAYETTEVILLE — KJ Jefferson and Jadon Haselwood have been spending the summer working to continue to build chemistry as a potent passing combination for the University of Arkansas football team. Both are redshirt juniors, but they didn’t become teammates until January when Haselwood transferred from Oklahoma to Arkansas —...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fox16.com

Arkansas Lands Talented DB RJ Johnson

FAYETTEVILLE — McDonough (Ga.) Eagles Landing Christian Academy three-star cornerback RJ Johnson has committed to Arkansas. Johnson, 6-3, 180, is reportedly going to play cornerback at Arkansas, but is capable of playing various positions on both sides of the ball. His versatility and talented helped earn him 28 offers.
ARKANSAS STATE
doniphanherald.com

Elkhorn Athletic Association breaks ground on a new sports complex

OMAHA — The Elkhorn Athletic Association broke ground on a $55 million sports complex in Valley. The complex, dubbed MD West ONE Sports Complex, will offer space for adaptive, recreational and competitive sports. It will be near 264th and Ida streets. The complex has been in the works for...
OMAHA, NE
5NEWS

Rodeo of Ozarks kicks off Annual Parade in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Hundreds of people lined up along Emma Avenue in Springdale to watch the Annual Rodeo of Ozarks parade Saturday, June 25. A little heat didn't stop the cowboys and cowgirls. “We have a lot of different people in the parade,” said, Kelsey Smith. They lined...
SPRINGDALE, AR

