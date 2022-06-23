Razorbacks eliminated from College World Series

OMAHA, Neb. — Ole Miss fans love their baseball and they demonstrate that regularly at Swayze Field. Though they’ve been spoiled by success the past couple of decades, trips to Omaha have proven mostly elusive. In the not-so-distant past, a trip this season was unthinkable. But it happened. And as soon as the Rebels punched their ticket to the College World Series in the Hattiesburg super regional, many of those fans began making plans to visit the Gateway to the West. Or Swayze West as it will almost certainly appear this weekend.

OMAHA, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO