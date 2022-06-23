ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Wealthy British Hotelier Could Face Up to 20 Years in African Prison

By Darko Manevski, Zenger News
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago

A wealthy British hotelier and his wife are being held in a "hell hole" prison after being charged with money laundering by cops on the paradise island of Zanzibar.

Simon Wood, 51, was jailed on the island in the Indian Ocean off the coast of East Africa after he was arrested with wife Francesca Scalfari, 45, just over two weeks ago.

His family said police shaved his head when he was taken into custody and then placed him in a cell with 200 other dangerous inmates, including murderers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P3sAZ_0gKFdQjF00

They also said the pair had been denied basic needs - including access to water - and relatives hadn't been allowed into the jail to see them on several occasions.

Those close to the couple claim their arrest is linked to lawsuits brought against them by ex-investors in their hotel, The Sharazad Boutique, dating back to 2017.

But as these matters were later settled in favor of Wood and Scalfari, they're now "at a loss" to explain why new criminal charges arose earlier this month.

Under local laws, prisoners can be kept in jail for eight months without trial, and Wood's mother, Christine Wood, from Lancashire, England, said she's "concerned" for his welfare.

"I am very concerned for my son Simon and his Italian wife Francesca, who are starting their third week of imprisonment in Zanzibar," she said.

"Now they have been accused of money laundering but are at a loss to know why.

"For them, paradise has quickly turned to hell and until the court declares them 'not guilty' they remain in jail."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ACqJN_0gKFdQjF00

Scalfari's uncle, Jim Betteridge, 62, a British ex-pat living in Tuscany, Italy, added that Wood and Scalfari are being kept in "primitive" conditions.

"A hell hole would be a fairly accurate description," he said.

"There's no food or water provided. They have to buy their water – and any food that's brought in is poked around and probed by the guards.

"It's very hot in there, full of mosquitoes and it's not somewhere where you'd want to see your worst enemy, frankly. To call it primitive would be complimentary."

Betteridge explained that Wood, originally from Lancashire, had arrived on the beautiful island 20 years ago, where he met his future wife, Francesca, and later welcomed their son, Luca, 11.

Zanzibar, which falls under the jurisdiction of Tanzania, is famed for its warm weather and soft sandy beaches, and attracts roughly 500,000 tourists a year.

The pair later decided to turn their beachside home into a 30-room boutique hotel with £200 a night ($245 a night) ocean view villas, a restaurant, and a swimming pool.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S2eva_0gKFdQjF00

But Betteridge said after they "fell out" with two investors who put money into the business, the couple spent years fighting civil suits in the local courts.

"Another Italian couple who are involved in NGOs on the mainland invested money with them and became partners, and they created the hotel together," he said.

"And then they fell out, many years ago now, and for three to five years, there were civil cases going on.

"But Francesca and Simon won three civil cases against their ex-partners."

Betteridge said the couple, who own multiple businesses on the island and employ roughly 60 people, believed their legal troubles were behind them a few years ago.

However, on June 7, they were suddenly arrested by police and thrown into a local jail, where they've been kept ever since.

"I don't think anybody knows how this now settled and finished civil matter has been dug up again and turned into this criminal state prosecution affair," Betteridge said.

"And it's all blown up in the last month and a half, really, when everything was well behind them."

The couple made their first appearance in court Wednesday and were charged with money laundering, which is believed to carry a maximum penalty of 20 years.

Betteridge said that while officials from both Italy and Britain are assisting their families, the couple is suffering due to the awful conditions in their separate jails.

"They've both lost weight and are evidently uncomfortable and upset, obviously," he said.

"The jail is ramshackle, to put it mildly. Simon is in a series of rooms with 200 convicted prisoners and is sleeping on the floor on a mattress.

"Francesca is in a room with about 20 people. They had no water for two days and two nights – and you can only imagine what that would do for one person, let alone 20."

Betteridge insists the pair could prove their innocence but said this is hard to achieve as they're currently unable to get bail.

"Were they allowed out, they would be able to prove their innocence in no time at all, but from inside they can't, so they're frustrated. It's not a nice thing to look at."

It's understood the president of Zanzibar, Hussein Mwinyi, will attend a local investment forum Thursday, where he could receive criticism for the couple's detainment.

A U.K. Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office spokesperson confirmed they were assisting a British national currently jailed in Tanzania but declined to give further details.

They said: "We are supporting a British National detained in Tanzania and are in contact with the local authorities."

This story was provided to Newsweek by Zenger News .

Comments / 10

CONSTITUTIONALIST
1d ago

More than likely they did not payoff the right cops or they did not want to pay anything!!

Reply
4
