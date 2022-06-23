Paolo Banchero’s Bold Suit Goes Viral at the NBA Draft

The former Duke forward sported a bright purple suit on the red carpet Thursday night.

Paolo Banchero stole the show before the 2022 NBA draft even began on Thursday night.

The former Duke forward arrived on the red carpet in Brooklyn a few hours before the first pick and his suit immediately drew some attention.

Banchero sported a bright purple suit with jewels covering the entire blazer and suit pants. He wore a giant “P5” chain made of what appeared to be diamonds. He wore No. 5 while playing at Duke last season. The look was finished off with sparkling silver sneakers.

Here’s a full view of the NBA prospect’s suit.

Needless to say, Banchero wanted to stand out on a life-changing night for him.

The 19-year-old is projected to go third overall to the Rockets in the 2022 draft, according to Sports Illustrated ’s latest mock draft .

While playing one year at Duke, Banchero averaged 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.1 steals per game in 39 appearances. He helped lead the Blue Devils to a Final Four run in the NCAA tournament.

