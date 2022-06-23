ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grambling, LA

Grambling State hooper Prince Moss drafted by Globetrotters

By Symone Stanley
 3 days ago

Former Grambling State University hooper Prince Moss was selected in the 2022 Harlem Globetrotters draft.

“This guy can FLY! We are proud to select Prince Moss as our next selection,” The Harlem Globetrotters wrote on social media.

PRINCE MOSS’S UNIQUE COLLEGE CAREER

The Alabama native played four seasons for the Grambling State Tigers from 2018 to 2022. Throughout his career he averaged 22.6 minutes, eight points, and three rebounds a game at the guard position. He shot 42% from the field and 35% from deep over the course of his career.

Not only did Moss compete for the Tigers on the court, but he also tried his hand at outdoor track and field events as well. He competed in high jump during the 2022 NCAA East Regional preliminaries this past May . He finished 19th in the competition.

“Prince Moss is having an amazing experience participating on the GSU Track and Field team. It’s just amazing watching him go from highlight reel dunks to being a NCAA regional qualifier in high jumping,” Grambling State Head Basketball Coach Donte’ Jackson said last May.

It was his basketball skills coupled with his highflying abilities that impressed the Harlem Globetrotters basketball program the most.

“This young man turned his highflying dunks into highflying jumps,” Globetrotters coach “Sweet” Lou Dunbar said.

The Harlem Globetrotters were founded in 1928 and have a history of promoting HBCU talent. Some of their most notable players have came from historically black colleges and universities. This includes Fred “Curly” Neal of Johnson C. Smith, Nat “Sweetwater” Clifton of Xavier University of Louisiana, and Hubert “Geese” Ausbie of Philander Smith. There are six HBCU players on the current Harlem Globetrotter roster.

The Globetrotters will tip off their season this fall on a tour around the major cities in the country.

KNOE TV8

HIV Rates Rising in Region 8 - Free Testing Day Monday!

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Go Care in West Monroe says HIV rates have increased over the last few years in Region 8, which is why it’s so important to get tested. National HIV Testing Day is this Monday, June 27, 2022, and Go Care will be offering free testing from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be a lot of prizes and monetary giveaways. Listen to the interview to find out how much! Go Care CEO Mark Windham says testing is easy and only takes 5 minutes.
WEST MONROE, LA
