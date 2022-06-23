ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Fauci says his COVID-19 recovery is an 'example' of vaccine protections

Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jm31d_0gKFd5WT00

Dr. Anthony Fauci , the nation's top infectious-disease expert, says his COVID-19 recovery is an “example” for the nation of the protection offered by vaccines and boosters.

Speaking during a White House briefing, Fauci, 81, said he began experiencing virus symptoms June 14 and tested positive a day later . The next day, he was prescribed the antiviral drug Paxlovid , which has proven to be highly effective at preventing serious illness and death from COVID-19 in high-risk patients.

“I’m still feeling really quite fine,” Fauci said Thursday, as the administration emphasized the protection offered by vaccines to people of all ages.

This week, the U.S. became the first country in the world to extend vaccine eligibility to children as young as 6 months .

“I think I’m an example, given my age, of what we’re all talking about today," Fauci said. “I’m vaccinated. I’m doubly boosted. And I believe if that were not the case, I very likely would not be talking to you looking as well as I look, I think, right now. So all is well with Fauci.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 156

glitter girl
3d ago

are we supposed to cheer for him? not me! he funded gain of function research and he and Dr Ralph Baric worked with the Chinese to make this virus.

Reply(1)
81
DE Driver
3d ago

Aside from the fact that Big Pharm is making money hand over fist why is this "CRUSADE " to defeat this virus continuing when everyone knows that it is no longer a threat and has never been a MAJOR health crisis!!!???.

Reply(3)
68
Amy Lehmkuhl
3d ago

so he took several shots and a pill...still was sick for a few days and now better...wow same as us without shot or pill

Reply(11)
113
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Los Angeles, CA
Vaccines
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
Los Angeles, CA
Health
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Vaccines
Local
California Coronavirus
Los Angeles, CA
Coronavirus
deseret.com

New omicron variants target lungs and escape antibodies

Omicron variants are driving new infections across the world, proving to evade antibodies. Why it matters: Preliminary research from the University of Tokyo suggests that the alpha and delta strains produced more severe illnesses compared to omicron, which creates cold or allergy-like symptoms, per The Independent. But this research reveals...
SCIENCE
Jax Hudur

The Peasant Mother Who Gave Birth to Sixty-Nine Babies

A woman who gave birth to 69 babies holds the Guinness world record of the most prolific mother. Mrs. Vassilyev from Shuya gave birth to 4 sets of quadruplets, seven sets of triplets, and 16 pairs of twins. Of her 69 children, 67 survived infancy.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
MedicalXpress

Beyond the spike: New antibody analysis predicts severe COVID-19 outcomes

Most research on immunity to the SARS-CoV-2 virus and COVID-19 vaccine development has focused on antibody responses to the spike protein and other viral surface proteins. But antibodies that recognize the virus's internal proteins could also be important for immunity and disease outcomes, according to a new study led by University of Pittsburgh, Georgia Institute of Technology and Emory University researchers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Researchers Find That a Japanese Medicinal Mushroom Extract Can Help the Body Clear Persistent HPV Infections

Nearly two-thirds of study participants cleared their HPV infection with daily use of AHCC®. NEW YORK, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a paper published in Frontiers in Oncology, daily use of a unique mushroom extract AHCC® supported the immune system in clearing HPV infections in two-thirds of study participants after six months of supplementation.
HOUSTON, TX
Shreveport Magazine

Man, who had no previous health conditions, claims he suffered a rare side effect of the COVID-19 vaccine and says he regrets getting vaccinated against the virus after spending 14 months in hospitals fighting for his life

Fit and healthy man says he suffered a rare side effect of the COVID-19 vaccine and spent nearly 14 months in hospitals fighting for his life. The 58-year-old man, who he says had no previous health conditions prior to taking the COVID vaccine, says he will never be the same after being left needing a wheelchair and walking frame to get around the house. The ‘fit and healthy’ father fell sick just days after having his first dose of the vaccine and ended up on a ventilator. The 58-year-old man says he now regrets getting vaccinated against the Coronavirus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#White House
MedicalXpress

Long COVID and the digestive system: An expert describes common symptoms

Long COVID syndrome, also known as post-COVID, is more than fatigue and shortness of breath. Symptoms such as headaches, brain fog and ringing in the ears have been reported, and recently, physicians are seeing more patients with gastrointestinal problems. Greg Vanichkachorn, M.D., director of Mayo Clinic's COVID Activity Rehabilitation Program, describes the most common symptoms.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid: Omicron sub-variants ‘evolving to target the lungs and overcome immunity’ as UK cases surge

The latest sub-variants of Omicron may have evolved to target the lung, prompting fears the next wave of the Covid could be starting. Hospital admissions for Covid patients in England have begun to grow again, new NHS data shows. The World Health Organisation has been investigating two Omicron sub-variants since April to assess whether they are more infectious or dangerous than their predecessor. Both BA.4 and BA.5 have been added to the agency’s monitoring list. Last week new figures showed that Covid-19 infections in the UK increased by 43 per cent in the week after the platinum jubilee...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Mail

Mystery as at least 118 Grand Canyon tourists 'are struck down with highly contagious norovirus' in two months: Woman describes calling chopper after finding group violently vomiting

The Grand Canyon National Park has seen more than 110 cases of a gastrointestinal illness closely resembling the highly contagious norovirus since May, health officials said. As of June 10, the park listed at least 118 people who have become sick with symptoms similar to those of the norovirus, which causes vomiting, diarrhea, cramping, body aches and a mild fever, the Grand Canyon News reported.
PRESCOTT, AZ
MedicalXpress

Scientists decipher the danger of gummy phlegm in severe COVID-19

Stanford University scientists have implicated a logjam of three long, stringy substances behind deadly thick sputum in COVID-19 patients who need a machine to help them breathe. One of these substances may prove especially amenable to treatment with a drug invented long ago for another purpose. It may also play a role in long COVID.
SCIENCE
The Associated Press

CDC panel recommends US seniors get souped-up flu vaccines

NEW YORK (AP) — Americans 65 and older should get newer, souped-up flu vaccines because regular shots don’t provide them enough protection, a federal advisory panel said Wednesday. The panel unanimously recommended certain flu vaccines that might offer more or longer protection for seniors, whose weakened immune systems...
HEALTH
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
331K+
Followers
64K+
Post
155M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy