Fauci says his COVID-19 recovery is an 'example' of vaccine protections

Dr. Anthony Fauci , the nation's top infectious-disease expert, says his COVID-19 recovery is an “example” for the nation of the protection offered by vaccines and boosters.

Speaking during a White House briefing, Fauci, 81, said he began experiencing virus symptoms June 14 and tested positive a day later . The next day, he was prescribed the antiviral drug Paxlovid , which has proven to be highly effective at preventing serious illness and death from COVID-19 in high-risk patients.

“I’m still feeling really quite fine,” Fauci said Thursday, as the administration emphasized the protection offered by vaccines to people of all ages.

This week, the U.S. became the first country in the world to extend vaccine eligibility to children as young as 6 months .

“I think I’m an example, given my age, of what we’re all talking about today," Fauci said. “I’m vaccinated. I’m doubly boosted. And I believe if that were not the case, I very likely would not be talking to you looking as well as I look, I think, right now. So all is well with Fauci.”





This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .