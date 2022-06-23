ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

SCOTUS strikes down New York gun restriction

By Johan Sheridan
WJBF
WJBF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NfRqQ_0gKFctAP00

WASHINGTON ( NEWS10 ) — The U.S. Supreme Court has struck down a New York State law restricting concealed carry usage. It was decided along party lines, six to three.

The decision reads, “New York’s proper-cause requirement violates the Fourteenth Amendment by preventing law-abiding citizens with ordinary self-defense needs from exercising their Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms in public for self-defense.” Justice Clarence Thomas wrote the opinion.

The gun control law requires showing “proper cause” to get a license to carry a concealed handgun outside the home. The lawsuit was brought by a gun rights organization based in East Greenbush. The New York State Rifle and Pistol Association’s president, Tom King, was re-elected to the National Rifle Association’s board of directors in mid-May.

Supreme Court hears arguments in major gun rights case

Rep. Elise Stefanik released a statement shortly after the decision came down. “Today’s Supreme Court ruling upholds the Constitutional rights of law-abiding citizens to keep and bear arms and correctly declares New York’s shameful attempt to shred Second Amendment rights of New Yorkers unconstitutional,” she said. “While the Far-Left continues to push unconstitutional gun control measures as New York’s failed bail reform policies have made our communities more unsafe, this ruling comes at a crucial time. Now, law-abiding gun owners in New York State and across the nation can again exercise their Constitutional right to concealed carry to protect themselves and their families.”

Meanwhile, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand sent out a press release that was less celebratory. “Today’s Supreme Court ruling, which guts state concealed carry permitting laws, is not just irresponsible, it is downright dangerous. Our nation is in the middle of a gun violence epidemic and instead of working to protect our communities, this court has made it even easier for potentially dangerous people to carry concealed handguns in public spaces.”

Take a look at the decision below:

SCOTUS-decision-6-23 Download Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
WJBF

How could a strike down of Roe v Wade impact South Carolina?

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- On a late Monday night in May 2022, Politico leaked a U.S. Supreme Court majority opinion that would overturn Roe v Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that has guaranteed the right to an abortion for nearly five decades. The draft opinion, authored by Justice Samuel Alito, effectively contends that there is no […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Washington State
WJBF

Virginia judge upholds Doc Antle’s bond, orders him to hand in his passport

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Bhagavan “Doc” Antle, owner of Myrtle Beach Safari and featured on Netflix’s Tiger King, has been given a $100,000 bond in a Virginia court, according to documents. Antle, who was set to appear virtually at the Friday hearing, is currently in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County […]
WJBF

Edgefield one of 10 safest cities in South Carolina of 2022

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WJBF) — Edgefield, South Carolina is one of the safest cities in South Carolina for 2022. In a report from SafeWise, the town came in at number 1. The group says that 61 cities met the criteria to be considered for the 2022 list. St. Louis, Memphis, and Richmond, Virginia were the top […]
EDGEFIELD, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clarence Thomas
Person
Kirsten Gillibrand
Person
Elise Stefanik
WJBF

What South Carolina county has the highest abortion rate for teens?

MCCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — About 2.7% teens in McCormick County had an abortion in 2020, according to data from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. That rate is far higher than other South Carolina counties. In Lee County, which has the second-highest teen abortion rate, reached 1.49%. Following is Hampton County, […]
MCCORMICK COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Officials: Georgia man sentenced to die kills self in prison

JACKSON, Ga. (AP) — Corrections officials said a Georgia man recently sentenced to death in the killings of two corrections officers has died in prison of an apparent suicide. A Department of Corrections news release says guards found Ricky Dubose unresponsive in his cell at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Jackson around 4:45 […]
JACKSON, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Gun Control#Second Amendment#Gun Violence#Scotus#The U S Supreme Court#New Yorkers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
WJBF

WJBF

19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy