ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beeville, TX

New hangar for Beeville HALO-Flight

By José Luis Martínez
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08ZHEX_0gKFcgwC00

With a ceremonial snip of the scissors, HALO-Flight dedicated a new hangar Thursday at its base in Beeville.

It was the end of a mission that has been going on for several years.

That time was spent raising funds to build the new hangar.

The building will mean a faster response time for the air ambulance service.

In the past, when bad weather hit the helicopter had to be flown to the old Chase Field.

That meant extra flying time and a long drive for the crew and support personnel.

Paramedic Diana Kennan says, "With this hangar it actually keeps us in service a little bit better because we can leave it in the hangar or we can move into the hangar and then when the weather is better we can move it back out again so it's a little quicker time."

HALO-Flight's Beeville base went into operation in September 2015.

Since then the non-profit air ambulance service has flown 3,300 misions from that base.

HALO-Flight also has bases in Corpus Christi and ALice.

They have flown 23,000 missions since HALO-Flight first began service here in 1987.

Comments / 0

Related
mysoutex.com

Portland couple celebrates 75 years together

For the last 75 years Brookdale Northshore Independent Living facility residents Jack and Muriel Roberson haven’t left each other’s side. But they’ve known each other longer than that. The couple started as neighbors when they were children, growing up in the small town of Allen, Oklahoma, which at the time had a population of just 1,200.
PORTLAND, TX
KIII 3News

Win or lose, you can count on Friday fireworks at Whataburger Field

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's a Hooks tradition: win or lose, Friday fireworks are a fan favorite. "We have a package for our ticket holders. It's a 22 game package and you can pick a Friday or Saturday night and a lot of people pick the Friday Nights just for the fireworks," said Maggie Hudson Freeborn, the Director of Business Development of the Corpus Christi Hooks.
HOOKS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Industry
Local
Texas Business
Corpus Christi, TX
Business
City
Corpus Christi, TX
City
Beeville, TX
Corpus Christi, TX
Industry
KIII 3News

Domingo's Mi Gente features Sister Milagros

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sister Milagros Tormo was born in the suburb of Chamberi in Madrid, Spain. Her, her mother, father, brother, and two sisters made up a traditional family who lived in a metropolitan setting. "I am from Spain, I had a family and come from normal family....
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hangar#Ambulance Service#Beeville Halo Flight#Alice#Halo
KIII 3News

Coastal Bend Community Foundation gives out nearly half a million dollars at scholarship brunch

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After a two-year hold because of the pandemic, the Coastal Bend Community Foundation hosted its 10th annual scholarship brunch, Saturday morning. As we know, high school graduates can never have enough money when it comes to building a college fund. This year, the foundation gave out nearly half a million dollars in scholarships to over 200 students.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
mysoutex.com

Cheniere donates $100,000 for Gregory splash pad

For years the city of Gregory has been working towards building a splash pad for the children in the community at Our Children’s Park located on South Gregory Avenue. After saving some money over those years they were still in need of $100,000. However, it was when Gregory City...
GREGORY, TX
KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6 News

16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kristv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy