New hangar for Beeville HALO-Flight

With a ceremonial snip of the scissors, HALO-Flight dedicated a new hangar Thursday at its base in Beeville.

It was the end of a mission that has been going on for several years.

That time was spent raising funds to build the new hangar.

The building will mean a faster response time for the air ambulance service.

In the past, when bad weather hit the helicopter had to be flown to the old Chase Field.

That meant extra flying time and a long drive for the crew and support personnel.

Paramedic Diana Kennan says, "With this hangar it actually keeps us in service a little bit better because we can leave it in the hangar or we can move into the hangar and then when the weather is better we can move it back out again so it's a little quicker time."

HALO-Flight's Beeville base went into operation in September 2015.

Since then the non-profit air ambulance service has flown 3,300 misions from that base.

HALO-Flight also has bases in Corpus Christi and ALice.

They have flown 23,000 missions since HALO-Flight first began service here in 1987.