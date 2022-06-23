Jan. 6 Committee Names GOP Lawmakers Who Asked Donald Trump for Pardon
GOP Representatives Matt Gaetz, Mo Brooks, Louie Gohmert, Andy Biggs, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Scott Perry all allegedly asked for...www.newsweek.com
You don’t ask for a pardon unless you know you are guilty of breaking the law. Shame on them. They placed their allegiance to one one instead of their sworn allegiance to this country and the constitution.
can't imagine why Matty Gaetz needed a blanket pardon . 😂
speaks volumes on their knowing complicity
Comments / 4