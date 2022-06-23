ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Jan. 6 Committee Names GOP Lawmakers Who Asked Donald Trump for Pardon

By Aila Slisco
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

GOP Representatives Matt Gaetz, Mo Brooks, Louie Gohmert, Andy Biggs, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Scott Perry all allegedly asked for...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 4

clowlee
3d ago

You don’t ask for a pardon unless you know you are guilty of breaking the law. Shame on them. They placed their allegiance to one one instead of their sworn allegiance to this country and the constitution.

Reply
17
find 11780 votes
3d ago

can't imagine why Matty Gaetz needed a blanket pardon . 😂

Reply
9
DB ...
3d ago

speaks volumes on their knowing complicity

Reply
12
The Independent

Sarah Huckabee Sanders under fire for claiming post-Roe America makes children as safe in the womb as ‘in the classroom’

Sarah Huckabee Sanders has sparked fury on social media after a recent speech resurfaced, in which she compared the safety of children inside a mother’s womb to their security in classrooms in post-Roe America.“We will make sure that when a kid is in the womb, they’re as safe as they are in a classroom, the workplace, a nursing home,” Ms Sanders said at a rally last month.Ms Sanders, Donald Trump’s White House secretary, won the Republican primary nomination in the 2022 Arkansas gubernatorial election with a landslide victory last month after securing the support of the former president.Like several...
U.S. POLITICS
POLITICO

Two dozen Democratic senators are calling for the U.S. to intervene in the investigation of the killing of an American journalist in the West Bank.

Shireen Abu Akleh's death has heightened tensions between Israelis and Palestinians in the region. What happened: Shireen Abu Akleh, who worked for Al Jazeera, was fatally shot while covering an Israeli military operation on May 11. Her death has heightened tensions between Israelis and Palestinians in the region and has sparked calls for an independent joint investigation. Each side has blamed the other for the killing.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Proud Boys' seditious conspiracy trial delayed after defendants say the House Jan. 6 committee hearings could "contaminate" jury pool

Washington – A group of Proud Boys accused of seditious conspiracy on Wednesday successfully petitioned a judge to delay their trial until at least the end of the year. The move comes less than two weeks after their alleged leadership role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol took center stage in the first House Select Committee public hearing on the riot.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

AOC hits back at ‘heinous’ Marjorie Taylor Greene over claim that Roe protests were ‘insurrection’

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez branded Marjorie Taylor Greene “heinous” after the Republican claimed she “launched an insurrection” while addressing a group of Roe v Wade protesters outside the Supreme Court.“I will explain this to you slowly: exercising our right to protest is not obstruction of Congress nor an attempt to overturn democracy,” Ms Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. “If one were a heinous enough person to do that, they’d likely seek a pardon for it too. But only one of us here has done that. And it ain’t me”I will explain this to you slowly: exercising our right to protest is not obstruction of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
TODAY.com

Former law clerk to Justice Thomas, Kavanaugh speaks on abortion ruling

Jennifer Mascott, a former law clerk to Justices Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh, joins Saturday TODAY to discuss the logic behind the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Mascott, an assistant law professor at George Mason University, said “Issues of this level of importance should not be decided for all of us by just nine justices in robes.”June 25, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Away from Jan 6 hearings, right wing news channels face a reckoning of their own over false election claims

Proponents of the lie that the 2020 election was stolen are currently facing a very public reckoning. Millions of Americans are tuning in to watch the January 6 House committee outline evidence of a concerted effort by Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the election.But another reckoning, largely out of view until now, may yet take place for the people and institutions that promoted those lies. In the courts, right wing media companies that broadcast false claims about voting machines being rigged are being hit with billion-dollar lawsuits — and they are not going away.At the centre of these...
U.S. POLITICS
Business Insider

A group of lawyers has a plan for how to pay reparations for slavery to Black Americans, and it could finally close the racial wealth gap

Estate and trust lawyers propose using the federal estate tax to pay reparations for slavery. The tax generated $17.6 billion in 2020. Redirecting it could begin to close the racial wealth gap. They also propose creating a new class of nonprofit organizations that undertake reparative activities. In America, there's a...
INCOME TAX
CNBC

Trump SPAC deal threatened by federal criminal probe

A federal criminal investigation is threatening the proposed merger between former President Donald Trump's social media enterprise and a SPAC. Digital World Acquisition Corp. revealed in a filing Monday that it — along with its board of directors — had received subpoenas from a federal grand jury. The...
POTUS
