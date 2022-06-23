ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marietta, GA

GHC's New Marietta location holds first class

By Kevin The Editor
Polk Today
Polk Today
 3 days ago

Upcoming 'Apply to GHC' day waives application fee

The very first class at the newest Georgia Highlands College (GHC) site was a summer course on Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation and First Aid.

Last year, GHC rolled out plans to bring even greater access to one of the most affordable colleges in the state and country to Marietta with a new site. GHC’s newest location is at 1090 Northchase Parkway.

The former GHC Marietta location was a small site opened on the Southern Polytechnic State University campus in 2005 (now Kennesaw State University).

Assistant Professor of Kinesiology and Wellness Jonathan Howard said teaching the first course at the new site produced a better learning experience because of the location’s flexible classroom space.

He said the Kinesiology and Wellness program will continue to utilize the new Marietta site and continue to teach courses at the location.

Fall classes will begin in Marietta in August. The application deadline for fall is July 15. Visit go.highlands.edu to connect with admissions staff.

GHC is a state college in the University System of Georgia (USG) and currently offers over 40 areas of study both in the classroom and online with associate degree and bachelor’s degree options at one of the most affordable rates in the state and country with a cost of less than $8,000 and less than $16,000 respectively.

Additionally, GHC will be hosting an ‘Apply to GHC’ day at the new Marietta site. The event will be on July 12th between 2PM and 4PM. Students who apply at the event will have their application fee waived. Staff will be on hand to help with the admission’s process and answer questions about financial aid, payment plans, GHC academic programs, and more.




