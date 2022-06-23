ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More than 100,000 five-year-olds are NOT fully protected against polio, shock stats show

By Nick McDermott
 3 days ago
MORE than 100,000 five-year-olds are not fully protected against polio, official data reveals.

NHS bosses are scrambling to boost jab uptake amid the UK’s first outbreak since the 1970s.

Experts believe a traveller — likely from Pakistan, Afghanistan or Nigeria — shed the virus in their poo after being given the oral polio inoculation Credit: Getty

Only 85.3 per cent of children in England had their routine polio booster shot by their fifth birthday, according to an analysis of the latest figures.

It means 101,737 kids starting primary school last year were only partially protected — with a third of all cases in London.

GPs are now scouring lists and contacting parents of under-fives who are not up to date with their jabs.

The UK was declared polio free in 2003, with the last recorded case in 1984.

The virus, which can be transmitted through coughs, sneezes and poo, can trigger paralysis and even be fatal in rare cases.

Health bosses have repeatedly detected it in sewage in North and East London — clear evidence of community transmission.

But so far, no cases have come forward.

Experts believe a traveller — likely from Pakistan, Afghanistan or Nigeria — shed the virus in their poo after being given the oral polio inoculation.

But the bug has now spread to others after mutating.

The polio jab is given on the NHS when a child is eight, 12 and 16 weeks old as part of the 6-in-1 vaccine.

It is administered again at three years, four months as part of the 4-in-1 booster, and at 14 in the 3-in-1 booster.

The map above shows polio virus vaccine uptake in teenagers across 2020/21

What are the 6 signs of polio you need to know

The majority of people who get infected with poliovirus will not have any visible symptoms.

About one in four people with poliovirus infection will have flu-like symptoms that may include:

  1. Sore throat
  2. Fever
  3. Tiredness
  4. Nausea
  5. Headache
  6. Stomach pain

Symptoms usually last anywhere between two to 10 days before they go away on their own.

In very rare cases, polio can cause difficulty using your muscles, usually in the legs.

This is not usually permanent and movement should slowly return over the next few weeks or months.

The history of polio - everything you need to know

Polio is a condition that mainly affects children under the age of five.

Data from previous outbreaks shows that one in 200 infections leads to irreversible paralysis.

Of those five to ten per cent die.

Some of the first evidence of polio comes from Ancient Egypt.

A tablet from a stone carving in 1403-1365 BC showed a priest with characteristics of polio.

1798: It was given its first clinical description by the British physician Michael Underwood

1840: Was recognised as a condition by Jakob Heine

1840 - 1900: In the UK polio was a major health crisis in the Victorian England and there were also major incidents in Europe.

1916: New York experienced the first large epidemic, there were more than 9,000 cases and 2,343 deaths.

1928: Philip Drinker and Louie Shaw develop the 'iron lung' technology to help have children ravaged by the condition. Kids would spend two weeks in the device, which has today been made redundant by vaccinations.

1950: The illness wreaked havoc in the UK at this time. The country was rocked by a series of polio epidemics, with as many as 8,000 people suffering paralytic poliomyelitis.

1952: US saw over 57,000 cases. It was also in 1952 that Dr Jonas Salk started to develop a vaccine.

1953: Cases started to fall as jabs were rolled out.

1961: The oral polio vaccine was rolled out. Despite the advances, at this time there were still 79 deaths in the UK and 707 acute cases.

1962: Brits started to use the oral vaccine.

1988: Polio had disappeared from the UK, US and much of Europe but was still around in more than 125 counties.

1994: World Health Organization Americas region is certified polio free

1997: Last wild cases in the Western Pacific region are recorded

2002: Europe is certified polio-free

2011: China returned to its polio-free status

2012: At this point, polio is still endemic in Afghanistan, Nigeria, Pakistan and India.

2013: Outbreak in Syria

2015: Polio endemic in Pakistan and Afghanistan

2016: Case of polio in Nigeria

2020: Type 1 was only in circulation in Pakistan and Afghanistan, while type 2 and 3 have been eliminated for over a decade.

2021: Five cases of polio globally

February 2022: First case of polio detected in Africa in five years, leaving a three-year-old girl in Malawi paralysed

NewsBreak
Relationships
