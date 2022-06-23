ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vacaville, CA

Evacuation orders expanded for fire near Vacaville

By Jacque Porter
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mgZOU_0gKFcH4900

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — CAL FIRE Sonoma-Lake-Napa said that evacuations are in progress as a result of a vegetation fire north of Vacaville Thursday, several miles south of where the Wintu Fire forced evacuations near Winters on Wednesday. As of 6 p.m., those evacuations have been downgraded to a warning .

As of 7:45 p.m., CAL FIRE tweeted the fire is approximately 26 acres, and 80% contained. Firefighters will be in the area for the next few hours working on containment and putting out hot spots.

Evacuations ordered for residents near Winters due to Wintu Fire in Solano County

According to CAL FIRE the Timm fire, located near Buena Vista Lane and Timm Road, has burned about 15 acres and was 0% contained as of 2:44 p.m. Thursday.

The evaluation order was later expanded to all residents between English Hills road and Timm Road that are north of Cantelow Road but south of Peaceful Glen Road.

“There is an immediate threat to life,” said CAL FIRE in a tweet . “Leave now.”

This is a developing story.

