Flight Attendant Shares Just How Bad Flying is Right Now: 'I'm Not Kidding'
"If it's less than 7 hours—DRIVE! I'm not kidding. There is nothing enjoyable about flying right now," Kristie Koerbel...www.newsweek.com
"If it's less than 7 hours—DRIVE! I'm not kidding. There is nothing enjoyable about flying right now," Kristie Koerbel...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 3