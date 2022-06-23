Teen just received GED before murder

A 21-year-old woman who disappeared in May was found buried in a Missouri barn. Jessi Wilfong was reported missing by her mother, Kathy Wilfong, on May 25 - nearly a week after she last saw her daughter at her Millersville residence on May 19. Jessi allegedly met up with her...
The distraught parents of a premature baby are suing the Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston after claims that an employee threw out their daughter’s body — days after she died — along with soiled linens. Alana Ross and Daniel McCarthy had just met their daughter...
AN ELEVEN-foot alligator killed an unnamed victim on Friday by snatching them and dragging them into a pond in Myrtle Beach. The attack comes after multiple sightings of large gators in the private residential golf community where the tragic incident occurred. The fire department had initially been called to the...
A MYSTERIOUS death investigation was launched after a full odor led cops to plastic bags filled with unidentified remains on a freeway on Friday. According to California Highway Patrol, they received an initial call regarding a bad smell originating from the plastic bags. Homeless men alerted a nearby construction crew...
A young female soldier who was described as a 'beautiful girl' was found hanged at an Army camp earlier this month, an inquest into her death has revealed. Sophie Madden's body was discovered by Kent police at Overhill Training Centre, St Martin's Plain, near Folkestone, at 9.35 am on June 10 this year.
