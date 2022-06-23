TikTokers Predict This $16 Maxi Dress Will Become The It Dress of The Summer

Click here to read the full article.

Now that it’s warm out, you won’t find us in anything but dresses . They are—in our humble opinion—the best garment to wear. They have much more movement than other pieces of clothing, not to mention, dresses let your legs breathe, which is a must during the summer. If you’re still waiting for the Zara pink dress that took the TikTok world by storm to come back in stock, we’d recommend scooping another one of the platform’s discoveries that definitely belongs in your rotation.

Lucky for your wallet, Seyumixi’s Maxi Dress costs just $16 on Amazon. This number has all of the makings of the It dress of the summer. It features twisting details at the front that create flattering cutouts, along with a side slit that shows a little leg. Plus, all three color options are to die for, especially the Hot Orange version with bubblegum pink and salmon pink hues on the top and a vibrant clementine orange skirt. We couldn’t think of a more summer-ready color combo than this one.

For a better idea of what the maxi dress looks like on, check out the TikTok with 1.3 million views that made the piece go viral. You can see @laurenwolfe trying the dress on for her viewers and that the bright colors you see on the product page are just as striking in real life.

“Okay, maybe this will be the Amazon dress of the summer . I have very high hopes. The second I saw it, I immediately put it in my cart,” she says in the TikTok. “I’m obsessed. It comes in a bunch of different colors and it fits me literally perfectly. You need it.”

She’s right—the dress really does fit like a glove on her. Plus, she styles it with gold earrings and nude heeled sandals. It’s the perfect OOTD for a fancy brunch, a rooftop happy hour, a date night dinner or even a wedding.

That’s all to say that we completely agree with @laurenwolfe in that this super affordable number is about to be the dress of the summer .

The Hot Orange colorway looks stunning, but there are also two other options that are equally as gorgeous. Lake Blue is a mix of greens and blues, while Candy Green is three different shades of green. Because the maxi dress is just $16, you might as well scoop up all of them.

“No matter what your body shape [is], this dress will make you look like a goddess. I love it,” raved one Amazon shopper.

It’s made of a polyester blend that is breathable and comfy, and it comes in sizes XS to XL.

“This dress is so vibrant and fits true to size. Has a zipper on the side to make it easy and the fabric is soft and stretchy,” wrote another five-star reviewer.

To take good care of your dress, throw it in the washing machine on a gentle cycle or hand wash it yourself.

“ This is THE dress ! I have bigger boobs (32DDD) I’m 5’3″, about 130 pounds and it fits me like a GLOVE!” a third shopper commented.

Buying this maxi dress is a total no-brainer. The fit is everything, the design elements are so on trend and the color combos deserve a *chef’s kiss*. For just $16 a piece, catch all three versions in our cart, pronto.