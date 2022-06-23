ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Austin Butler’s Transformation in ‘Elvis’ Will Offer a Little More Oscar Conversation in Best Actor

By Clayton Davis
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Austin Butler ’s hips don’t lie. He becomes the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley, possessing all of his signature quirks and emotional inflections in Baz Luhrmann ’s “Elvis.” Standing tall as the single best performance from the first half of 2022, Butler’s moves have thrust him into the Oscar race for best actor. However, his road to a nom won’t be easy, with a total miscast of his co-star Tom Hanks , who’s thrown into a fat suit with a questionable accent, and an overbaked runtime. The biopic’s awards success will be contingent upon the movie’s overall box office and possibilities in other Oscar categories.

Something dawned on me attending the screening of “Elvis” leading to its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May: There’s nobody who hasn’t heard of Elvis. Still, as time moves further away from his era, ending with his death in August 1977, he’s become more of a myth than a person, especially among millennials and younger generations. As a cinephile and eclectic music fan myself, I’ve been very familiar with Elvis’ hit songs, especially after watching them tackled multiple times during seasons of the singing competition show “American Idol.” It can be argued that due to social media influencers and the changing landscape of entertainment consumption, songs like “Can’t Help Falling in Love with You” are well known but may be associated with other artists who’ve covered them. For example, they could associate it with the British reggae band UB40 from 1993 (featured in the film “Sliver”) or Haley Reinhart’s killer rendition from 2017, featured in commercials.

Curiosity about the famed musician could help “Elvis” box office, both from younger people who want to know who he was and older people who want to see if Luhrmann got it “right.” The same curiosity helped Dexter Fletcher’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” (2018) secure four Oscars, including best actor for Rami Malek, who portrayed Queen lead singer Freddie Mercury.

Observing how Butler controls his mannerisms and vocal inflections throughout the film, every movement is intentional, showcasing the musician’s vulnerability. Reminiscent of Oscar-nominated roles like Joaquin Phoenix as Johnny Cash in “Walk the Line” (2005), there’s so much for the viewer (and eventual awards voters) to latch onto. However, the film will need to be an all-around awards player for Butler to break into the actor lineup.

Also, like “Bohemian Rhapsody,” the final scene of “Elvis” is what gets the tear ducts open and brings the thoughts of “what could have been” as Butler unleashes every ounce of his fiery soul in a recreation of the musician’s final public performance of “Unchained Melody.” The quintessential “Oscar clip” stays with you long after the credits roll.

Butler, who turns 31 in August, could be perceived as too young to win best actor, since voters often want them to “pay their dues.” While many can point to actors such as Timothée Chalamet (“Call Me by Your Name”), the third youngest nominee in history who was 22 at the time, or a winner like Eddie Redmayne in “The Theory of Everything” (2014), several below the line categories and/or a best picture nomination is often required for such a feat, something “Elvis” may have trouble nabbing.

Standing as one of the sole noms for a film in the best actor category is hard to achieve (unless the actor is well-established, like Antonio Banderas in “Pain and Glory”). Even with a Golden Globe win, BAFTA and SAG nominations, Taron Egerton’s work as Elton John in “Rocketman” (2019) failed to make the lineup for the 29-year-old actor. However, his film did go on to be nominated and win the Oscar for best original song (“I’m Gonna Love Me Again” by John and Bernie Taupin).

What helps Butler’s quest for recognition is many of Luhrmann’s previous movies have found love from the artisan branches of the Academy. Luhrmann’s adaptation and remake of “The Great Gatsby” (2013) netted two Oscar statuettes for production design (Catherine Martin and Beverley Dunn) and costume design (Martin), while “William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet” (1996) landed a still very impressive mention for production design (Martin and Brigitte Broch). Luhrmann’s masterpiece “Moulin Rouge!” (2001) is his only film ever to be nominated for best picture, and since then, he hasn’t come close. It should be noted that “Moulin” is also the only one in his filmography to get a nomination for acting — Nicole Kidman, who had a one-two punch alongside “The Others.”

The four-time Oscar-winning Martin delivers stunning production design (with set decorators Beverley Dunn, Shaun Barry and Daniel Reader) and could find her way to a double nomination once again. The recreation of ’70s Las Vegas, featuring a tremendous musical sequence of “Suspicious Minds,” will keep the film in the discussion. All melodic elements bode well for recognition for best sound, a category that has been very kind to musical biopics such as “Ray” (2004).

Regarding makeup and hairstyling, the branch can often reward “most” rather than “best.” The crafts accomplished with Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla (who is exceptional despite limited screen time) and Kelvin Harrison Jr as B.B. King are exceptional. However, it’s hard to decipher where Hanks’ mutation into Elvis’ longtime manager Colonel Tom Parker goes off the rails. While he has become one of our most cherished actors, this stands as one of the most bizarre outings in his long career.

The vigorous runtime and the failure of the film’s storytellers to address the influence of the Black community and its musicians on Elvis doesn’t suggest that an editing or screenplay mention is in its future. But, people may be able to simply look past that omission.

“Elvis” is at its best when focused on the love between the King and his wife Priscilla and the foot-tapping hits he churned out during his career. What is most apparent is Luhrmann’s respect for his surviving family, giving Priscilla, and his daughter Lisa, a tearful goodbye they never had. We’ll see who agrees down the Oscar line.

“Elvis” is distributed by Warner Bros and opens in theaters on Friday.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Elvis Presley 24-Hour Free Streaming Channel Goes Live

Click here to read the full article. The King of Rock ‘n’ Roll is getting a hunk, a hunk of streaming love. The Elvis Presley Channel is now available on platforms in the U.S. representing 100 million-plus devices, offering a continuous, linear free stream of Elvis concerts, documentaries, specials and movies as well as other lifestyle and entertainment programming. The channel is operated by Cinedigm, which launched it in partnership with Elvis Presley Enterprises and Authentic Brands Group. “It’s about honoring Elvis and the brand, and doing it in a big way,” said Erick Opeka, Cinedigm’s chief strategy officer and president. “Elvis...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Why Isn’t ‘Elvis’ a Home Run? Because It’s Not Actually Baz Luhrmann-ish Enough (Column)

Click here to read the full article. Reading the reviews of Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis,” one would be forgiven for thinking that it must be some madly baroque spectacle of exquisite excess, the sort of thing that makes people roll their eyes — or that makes the eyes of others widen with delight — when they hear the name “Baz Luhrmann.” In The Hollywood Reporter, David Rooney writes, “How you feel about Baz Luhrmann’s ‘Elvis’ will depend largely on how you feel about Baz Lurhmann’s brash, glitter-bomb maximalism.” In Rolling Stone, K. Austin Collins calls the film “a brash, overwhelming experience. It’s...
MOVIES
Variety

Emmy Predictions: Guest Actress in a Comedy Series – Ariana DeBose Eyes Winning an Emmy and Oscar in the Same Year With ‘Saturday Night Live’

Click here to read the full article. Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Box Office: ‘Elvis’ Opening and ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Battling for No. 1, ‘Black Phone’ Ringing Up $23 Million

Click here to read the full article. It’s a 20th century showdown at the box office this weekend, with the baby boomer epic “Elvis” contending against Gen X revamp “Top Gun: Maverick” for the top spot on domestic charts. Director Baz Luhrmann’s biopic about the King of Rock and Roll is projected to draw $30 million from 3,906 theaters in its opening. It would be the second-strongest North American opening of the Aussie filmmaker’s career, coming in behind the $50 million debut of his 2013 adaptation “The Great Gatsby.” The film, which stars Austin Butler and Tom Hanks, could also mark...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taron Egerton
Person
Baz Luhrmann
Person
Austin Butler
Person
Olivia Dejonge
Person
Antonio Banderas
Person
Dexter Fletcher
Person
Tom Hanks
Person
William Shakespeare
Person
Nicole Kidman
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
Bernie Taupin
Person
Haley Reinhart
Person
Rami Malek
Person
Julia Roberts
Person
Eddie Redmayne
Variety

‘Full House’ Star Jodie Sweetin Thrown to Ground by LAPD Officer at Pro-Choice Protest: ‘We Are Not Free Until All of Us Are Free’

Click here to read the full article. “Full House” star Jodie Sweetin was shoved by a Los Angeles Police Department officer Saturday while attending a rally protesting the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which has effectively ended federal protections of abortion rights. A video of the incident began to make the rounds online after it occurred. The footage depicts an LAPD officer grabbing and pushing Sweetin before the actress falls forward to the ground. A group of fellow protestors quickly rushes to help Sweetin up, while other admonish the line of police officers. The incident appears to occur...
LOS ANGELES, CA
POPSUGAR

Chlöe Wore Her Boldest Cutout Dress Yet to the BET Awards

While Chlöe is remaining relatively mum about when her highly anticipated debut album is dropping, she's continuing to refine her personal style on the red carpet. For the 2022 BET Awards on June 26, the "Have Mercy" singer wore a black gown by Nicolas Jebran that featured cutouts along the chest and sequin embellishments throughout. Accessory-wise, she went with silver-and-diamond stacked hoop earrings and a matching bracelet on her right wrist.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Vicky Eguia, Public Relations Executive at Amazon Studios, Dies at 48

Click here to read the full article. Vicky Eguia, a public relations executive at Amazon who helped create Oscar-winning campaigns for “Manchester By the Sea” and “The Salesman,” died Saturday. She was 48. The cause was cancer, her family said on social media. Eguia most recently served as director of PR for diversity, equity and inclusion and community relations at Amazon. She joined the company in 2015 to head publicity for its original movies arm and played a critical role in helping the streaming service forge into the world of awards seasons and theatrical distribution as it was looking to compete more...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Christi Paul, CNN’s ‘New Day’ Weekend Anchor, Will Depart

Click here to read the full article. A lot of changes are taking place at CNN after the merger of its parent company, WarnerMedia, with Discovery, but this wasn’t one many people were anticipating. Christi Paul, who has been a regular presence on CNN’s weekend morning programs for nearly nine years, is leaving the news outlet, she announced on air Sunday morning. Paul has been with CNN and its sibling HLN since 2003, and has co-anchored “New Day” on Saturday and Sunday mornings alongside Victor Blackwell and, more recently, Boris Sanchez. Her Sunday appearance on CNN will be her last. A rotating...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Best Actor#Film Star#American
Variety

Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Mariah Carey, Lizzo, Many More Blast Supreme Court’s Roe V. Wade Overturn

Click here to read the full article. Many statements came in Friday from the music world objecting to the Supreme Court’s expected yet still cataclysmic overturn of Roe v. Wade that was announced in the morning, in what quickly became an avalanche of expressions of sorrow and anger. Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Mariah Carey, Billie Eilish, Brandi Carlile, Lizzo, Phoebe Bridgers, Pearl Jam, Bette Midler, Amanda Shires, Maren Morris and many others have weighed in. Lizzo even pledged $500,000 from her upcoming tour to Planned Parenthood, with a matching grant from Live Nation. With the Glastonbury Festival and the BET Awards taking...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Variety

Christian Bale Still Hasn’t Seen ‘The Batman,’ Says Robert Pattinson Is an ‘Absolutely Wonderful Actor’

Click here to read the full article. Christian Bale says he hasn’t watched “The Batman”… yet. “I still haven’t seen it. I will see it,” Bale told Variety during Thursday’s “Thor: Love and Thunder” premiere at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood. “Listen mate, it’s amazing how few films I see. Every director I work with, I’ve seen a couple of their films and they’re always looking at me going, ‘Are you kidding?’ I like to really savor films and I don’t watch too many. But I will, I certainly will. Robert is an absolutely wonderful actor. We bumped into each other,...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Guns Have More Rights Than Women,’ Says Taraji P. Henson at BET Awards

Click here to read the full article. Taraji P. Henson took a moment to be serious in her otherwise upbeat introduction to the BET Awards on Sunday night, delivering the first of three consecutive slams at the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade last week. She began light, joking to the crowd, “You look successful… expensive… you look like you can afford these gas prices,” she laughed, after coming onstage to Ikino’s song, “The Kong’s Affirmation.” But after saying “Black men, we love you, we hear you,” she then shouted out show-opener Lizzo for her stellar performance of “About That...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’ Makes Streaming Debut on Peacock

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. After more than a few production delays, the new “Downton Abbey” sequel film has finally made its streaming debut. “Downton Abbey: A New Era” arrived on Peacock today, following its U.K release on April 29 and U.S theater premiere on May 20. The streamer also announced earlier this month the launch of a new 24/7 “Downton Abbey” channel which features all six seasons of the hit series and a one-hour special called “The Manners...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

‘Schitt’s Creek’ Reunion Wanted on New Amazon Series ‘The Lake’

Click here to read the full article. Julian Doucet was always told that his life should be made into a movie or TV show after he’d tell anyone his story—he’s a gay man who was just 20 years old when he had a daughter. While he and the baby’s mother gave the baby up for adoption, they remained in her life. “I always felt a little conflicted about it just because it’s not just my story,” Doucet told me recently over Zoom from his home in Montreal. “It also belongs to her so I kind of wanted to wait until she...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘General Hospital,’ ‘Kelly Clarkson Show’ Top Winners at Daytime Emmys 2022: Full List

Click here to read the full article. “General Hospital” was the big winner on Friday night at the 49th annual Daytime Emmys, winning five awards — including daytime drama — as the telecast returned to a live, in-person event. The day’s news — the overturn of Roe v. Wade and the assault on women’s rights by a rogue Supreme Court – threatened to overshadow the event. But the two-hour telecast, hosted by “Entertainment Tonight” anchors Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner for the first time, kicked off without a hitch from the Pasadena Convention Center. “General Hospital’s” Daytime Emmys also including supporting...
TV SHOWS
Variety

Brandi Carlile Vows Roe v. Wade Rollback ‘Will Be Undone’ During a Supreme Greek Show: Concert Review

Click here to read the full article. Did ye get healed? This is a rhetorical question Van Morrison posed many years ago that may pop up in the back of your mind at someone else’s show, on one of those rare nights when there’s enough strife or upset in the world that the crowd can be collectively understood to be experiencing a wound. That was the case with Brandi Carlile playing two sold-out shows at L.A.’s Greek Theatre over the weekend right in the wake of the Supreme Court issuing a decision that the vast majority of her progressive-leaning audience...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Variety

Brandy Makes Surprise Performance With Jack Harlow at BET Awards

Click here to read the full article. Jack Harlow was joined by Brandy and Lil Wayne for his BET Awards performance on Sunday night. The rapper started his set singing the Lil Wayne-featuring “Poison” on his own before Wayne briefly popped in to deliver his own verse. Harlow also surprised audiences when his second guest, Brandy, popped up on stage to take over “First Class,” singing the freestyle she premiered earlier this year. The rendition came in response to Harlow’s viral interview in which the 24-year-old couldn’t identify Brandy’s 1998 “Angels In Disguise” and had no idea that the R&B singer...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Alec Baldwin to Interview Woody Allen on Tuesday

Click here to read the full article. Alec Baldwin has announced an interview with director Woody Allen, who has faced backlash after his adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow, alleged that he sexually abused her as a child. That backlash was recently renewed with the 2021 release of HBO docuseries “Allen v. Farrow,” in which she and mother Mia Farrow further detailed the allegations they first came forward with in 1992. Baldwin made the announcement on his Instagram account Sunday night, writing: “Let me preface this by stating that I have ZERO INTEREST in anyone’s judgments and sanctimonious posts here. I am OBVIOUSLY someone...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Soars Past $1 Billion, Overtakes ‘Doctor Strange 2’ as the Highest-Grossing Movie of the Year Globally

Click here to read the full article. Paramount and Skydance’s all-American blockbuster “Top Gun: Maverick” is still flying high at the box office, crossing the coveted $1 billion milestone over the weekend. It’s the first movie of the year and only the second in COVID times (following Sony’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home” with $1.9 billion) to reach that benchmark. It’s even more impressive that “Maverick” hit the $1 billion mark without playing in China or Russia, two major markets. After only 31 days on the big screen, “Top Gun: Maverick” has become Tom Cruise’s first movie to surpass $1 billion at the...
MOVIES
Variety

Tony Dokoupil Renews CBS News Contract as TV’s Morning Wars Enter New Phase (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Some people gird for battle by putting on armor. Tony Dokoupil just bought a second pair of dress shoes. “I’ve had the same pair of brown, beat-up, nasty dress shoes — my good shoes. I’ve been wearing them for several years now,” the “CBS Mornings” co-anchor confides in a recent interview. Dokoupil, 41 years old, has reason to refresh his wardrobe. He and CBS News have renewed his contract, locking in the team behind the network’s morning news program– Gayle King and Nate Burleson also co-anchor  the show, while Vladimir Duthiers is a daily contributor...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Billie Joe Armstrong Plans to ‘Renounce’ His U.S. Citizenship After Roe v. Wade Reversal: ‘F— America’

Click here to read the full article. For Billie Joe Armstrong, the sentiment behind “American Idiot” still rings true. The Green Day frontman voiced his response to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade’s long-standing federal abortion protection during the band’s “Hella Mega” tour with Fall Out Boy and Weezer. On stage at the London Stadium, Armstrong slammed the Supreme Court and the U.S. on Friday evening, just hours after the landmark decision, vowing he was moving to the U.K. and shouting “Fuck America.” He also added that he was “renouncing” his American citizenship. #GreenDay #RoeVWade #hellamegatour billie joe’s statement on...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Variety

Variety

68K+
Followers
55K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy