Mechanic Smashes World Record for Most Pushups in 1 Hour

It’s not COVID-19, and it’s not monkeypox, either. So why are hundreds of tourists suddenly getting sick while visiting the Grand Canyon?. According to a new report from The Daily Beast, the park is currently in the throes of an outbreak of a “gastrointestinal illness that closely resembles norovirus,” which, for the uninitiated, is a disease that can cause vomiting, diarrhea, cramping, body aches and mild fever. It’s also highly contagious — you can get it by having direct contact with an infected person, consuming contaminated food or water or touching contaminated surfaces and then putting your unwashed hands in your mouth, per the CDC — and anyone can get it.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO