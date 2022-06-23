Sean Penn's Attendance at Jan. 6 Hearing Draws Alyssa Milano Comparisons
"I think we all saw what happened on Jan. 6 and now we're looking to see if justice comes on the other side of it," the actor...www.newsweek.com
"I think we all saw what happened on Jan. 6 and now we're looking to see if justice comes on the other side of it," the actor...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0