Your Jaw Will Drop When You Hear What Britney Spears' Father Just Filed In Court—He Can't Be Serious!

By Marissa Matozzo
shefinds
shefinds
 3 days ago
Splash News

Britney Spears and her father Jamie Spears are still entangled in court drama regarding his legal fees and the “Toxic” hitmaker’s allegations of conservatorship abuse (that launched the #FreeBritney movement). As reported by TMZ, Mr. Spears, 69, is requesting that the “Oops!… I Did It Again” singer, 40, sit for a deposition.

This, as noted in paperwork that Jamie’s lawyers filed, is an effort to challenge the claims that Britney made about him on social media recently. The pop star is also set to release an upcoming tell-all memoir, (and write about her father), according to court documents obtained by People Magazine.

“Britney’s counsel claims Britney is exempt from discovery obligations regarding her allegations of wrongdoing, but Jamie has a right to prepare his case and depose Britney, as she is the individual making unsupported claims against him,” Jamie’s lawyer, Alex Weingarten, wrote in a declaration to force Britney to be deposed.

The filing, as People writes, also claims “there is no legal basis” to object to testifying because the questioning may involve “emotionally difficult topics,” as the attorney writes. The lawyer argues that these topics have already been addressed by Britney on her social media, citing several of her Instagram posts that she shared with her 41.6 million followers over the past few months.

“She claims through her court filings and through her social media musings to know all kinds of information relating to her allegations of wrongdoing,” the filing states. “Accordingly, Britney either: (1) has the knowledge about her allegations that she professes to have in court filings and on social media; or (2) has no such knowledge or support and simply believes that she can say whatever she wants in court and on social media regardless of whether her allegations are true.”

Jamie is seeking for the court to intervene at their next proceeding, which is scheduled for July 13th. Britney’s lawyer Mathew Rosengart filed a motion last month to compel Jamie to be deposed, as he has “still has not appeared for his deposition” since he was first given notice on Oct. 20, 2021, Rosengart stated. The filing also alleged that Jamie failed to comply with the previous dates offered for a deposition (at least 8).

“Mr. Spears can run, but he cannot forever hide from his legal and fiduciary obligations,” Rosengart wrote at the time. “After using his daughter’s money for more than 13 years to fund his legal fees and expenses, for the first time, Mr. Spears will now have to pay his own legal fees.” (As always— free Britney!)

Kris Crouse
3d ago

He needs psychological help. He's a control freak that stole from his daughter. A judge needs to just rule against him and shut it down. I'm so sick of all this. She needs to live her life with her new husband and learn to be happy and at peace. Life is to short to keep all this animosity going.

Note Guy
3d ago

He took so much money from her hes trying everything he can to get what he can stir it all up so hopefully it doesn't get sued for what he got illegally

Fringe
2d ago

She’s been legally silenced for so many years and now it’s her chance to speak up and I’m sure she has a lot to say and more stories of her public imprisonment.

