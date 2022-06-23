ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Gun Control Groups Ready to Back Republicans Voting for Bipartisan Bill

By Katherine Fung
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Some GOP senators are taking a political gamble on the bill. Gun safety activists told Newsweek that if those votes come through, "we'll have their...

www.newsweek.com

Texas State
The Independent

Sarah Huckabee Sanders under fire for claiming post-Roe America makes children as safe in the womb as ‘in the classroom’

Sarah Huckabee Sanders has sparked fury on social media after a recent speech resurfaced, in which she compared the safety of children inside a mother’s womb to their security in classrooms in post-Roe America.“We will make sure that when a kid is in the womb, they’re as safe as they are in a classroom, the workplace, a nursing home,” Ms Sanders said at a rally last month.Ms Sanders, Donald Trump’s White House secretary, won the Republican primary nomination in the 2022 Arkansas gubernatorial election with a landslide victory last month after securing the support of the former president.Like several...
U.S. POLITICS
Pat Toomey
John Cornyn
Joe Manchin
CBS News

Proud Boys' seditious conspiracy trial delayed after defendants say the House Jan. 6 committee hearings could "contaminate" jury pool

Washington – A group of Proud Boys accused of seditious conspiracy on Wednesday successfully petitioned a judge to delay their trial until at least the end of the year. The move comes less than two weeks after their alleged leadership role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol took center stage in the first House Select Committee public hearing on the riot.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

AOC hits back at ‘heinous’ Marjorie Taylor Greene over claim that Roe protests were ‘insurrection’

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez branded Marjorie Taylor Greene “heinous” after the Republican claimed she “launched an insurrection” while addressing a group of Roe v Wade protesters outside the Supreme Court.“I will explain this to you slowly: exercising our right to protest is not obstruction of Congress nor an attempt to overturn democracy,” Ms Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. “If one were a heinous enough person to do that, they’d likely seek a pardon for it too. But only one of us here has done that. And it ain’t me”I will explain this to you slowly: exercising our right to protest is not obstruction of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

A group of lawyers has a plan for how to pay reparations for slavery to Black Americans, and it could finally close the racial wealth gap

Estate and trust lawyers propose using the federal estate tax to pay reparations for slavery. The tax generated $17.6 billion in 2020. Redirecting it could begin to close the racial wealth gap. They also propose creating a new class of nonprofit organizations that undertake reparative activities. In America, there's a...
INCOME TAX
#Gun Control#Gun Safety#Guns#Senate Republicans#Politics Federal#Gop#Americans
The Atlantic

America Is Growing Apart, Possibly for Good

It may be time to stop talking about “red” and “blue” America. That’s the provocative conclusion of Michael Podhorzer, a longtime political strategist for labor unions and the chair of the Analyst Institute, a collaborative of progressive groups that studies elections. In a private newsletter that he writes for a small group of activists, Podhorzer recently laid out a detailed case for thinking of the two blocs as fundamentally different nations uneasily sharing the same geographic space.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Grasping Hunter Biden met with oligarch pal of Putin who's now wanted for MURDER of two entrepreneurs shot dead on road 'over business dispute'

Troubled First Son Hunter Biden allegedly met with a Russian oligarch and Putin ally who is now wanted for the murder of two business rivals. Biden, 52, is believed to have met with Telman Ismailov, 65, on February 17, 2012 at the Moscow headquarters of Ismailov's AST Group holding company, according to the New York Post.
CELEBRITIES
Washington Examiner

The Democratic Party is a major threat to America

Last month, former assistant Treasury Secretary Monica Crowley predicted the November midterm elections would be “an extinction-level event” for Democrats . She’s right — and the party knows it. Because there’s simply no defense for their epic abuse of power and the damage it has caused,...
POLITICS
The Atlantic

The Next Fight Over Guns in America

This morning, the Supreme Court struck down a New York State law that limited concealed-firearm permits to those with a demonstrated need to carry arms outside the home. Justice Clarence Thomas, writing for the 6–3 majority in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc. v. Bruen, said, “The Second and Fourteenth Amendments protect an individual’s right to carry a handgun for self-defense outside the home.” Bruen thus opens one of the next major battlegrounds over guns in America: not who can buy guns or what guns can be bought but where these firearms can be carried, every day, by the millions and millions of Americans who own them.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Newsweek

Newsweek

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

