ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

How to Make the Famous Jennifer Aniston Salad

By Lauren Habermehl
Taste Of Home
Taste Of Home
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

So no one told you life was going to be this way. Your job’s a joke, you’re broke, you eat the same salad every day…or, at least, if you’re Jennifer Aniston, that is. Bonus points if you sang that line to the theme song. You’re a true Friends...

www.tasteofhome.com

Comments / 1

Related
shefinds

Jennifer Aniston Just Dropped A Major Bombshell About Her Divorce From Brad Pitt On 'Ellen'

Jennifer Aniston’s appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show was iconic for so many reasons. The 53-year-old former Friends star – who looked stunning in a cut-out black jumpsuit, by the way – appeared on the 64-year-old comedian’s last ever show on Thursday, May 26th, after being a guest on the first ever episode of the show 19 years ago, and gave one of her most candid interviews ever!
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Jennifer Aniston Shows Off ‘Fresh Summer Cut’ And Leaves Fans Speechless In New Instagram Post—She Looks Incredible!

If anyone’s known for having iconic, incredible, showstopping hair, it’s Jennifer Aniston—who could ever forget “The Rachel” haircut, which took the world by storm in the 90s? Even now, more than 20 years later, the Friends alum is still rocking gorgeous locks. Recently, her hairdresser, Chris McMillan, shared a picture of the star’s “fresh summer cut” on Instagram, and fans are simply in awe of how stunning she looks!
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Lisa Kudrow
Page Six

Kim Kardashian’s Christmas card pics ‘unusable’ due to North’s middle finger

What a card. Kim Kardashian revealed that most of the family’s Christmas card photos were unusable last year – due to her 9-year-old daughter, North, flipping the bird during their photo shoot. “They always cry. Nobody gets along,” she said of her and ex Kanye West’s four kids — North, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 – on the latest episode of Hulu’s “The Kardashians.” “Most of the photos I saw were unusable because North was sticking out her middle finger.” She added, “It’s days like this when I really just need to lock myself in the room by myself for just...
CELEBRITIES
TechSpot

Keanu Reeves appears to have changed his mind about NFTs

Facepalm: Keanu Reeves, who once laughed at the concept of NFTs, is getting into NFTs. The actor and his partner, Alexandra Grant, have become advisers to the Futureverse Foundation, a charitable foundation that aims to encourage artists to create non-fungible tokens for sale in the metaverse. The Hollywood Reporter writes...
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

'Jeopardy!' spelling error does not go unnoticed by fans

Jeopardy! has a long history of punishing contestants for small mistakes, but on Wednesday, it was the show itself which made the mistake. Less than a week after contestant Sadie Goldberger was disqualified for an illegible answer which seemed pretty legible to quite a few viewers, the show's production team made a typo in the Final Jeopardy! clue.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cobb Salad#Food Drink#Friends#Moistmaker
People

Giada De Laurentiis Poses with Boyfriend Shane Farley During Italian Vacation

Giada De Laurentiis is exploring Italy the romantic way!. The Simply Giada star, 51, is currently traveling through Puglia, Italy, with boyfriend Shane Farley, 50, daughter Jade, 14, and other family members. De Laurentiis has been keeping fans updated on her crew's adventures with frequent social media posts of their expansive food spreads and fun water activities.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

You May Want To Sit Down Before You See The Black Dress J-Lo Wore To The Tribeca Film Festival—She’s Showing So Much Skin!

Jennifer Lopez made sure all eyes were on her when she attended the premiere of her new Netflix documentary Halftime, at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City on Wednesday, June 8th. And let’s just say that it was very clear that the “On My Way” singer – along with her famously incredible figure – was the star of the show!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Vegetarian
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WWD

Susan Lucci Goes Bold in Bright Pink Gown on Daytime Emmy Awards Red Carpet 2022

Click here to read the full article. Susan Lucci is daytime TV royalty, a reliable staple of the soap opera genre for decades. Predictably, the 75-year-old actress has attended numerous Daytime Emmy Awards over the years. For the 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Friday, the “All My Children” star chose a statement hot pink gown. The famed actress arrived on the red carpet in a floor-length bright pink gown with thin straps and a straight neckline. The silhouette featured a slightly billowed top and a three-tiered skirt with a coordinating waist-defining tie to add structure.More from WWDBET Awards...
LOS ANGELES, CA
purewow.com

Sandra Bullock’s Worst Movie Ever Turns 25 This Month—Naturally, I Had to Rewatch and, Yeah, It’s Bad

In 1994, Speed hit theaters and was an instant box office and critical hit. It was lightning in a bottle. A killer plot. Perfect casting. Artful execution. It went on to win two Oscars while catapulting both Keanu Reeves's and Sandra Bullocks's screen careers into the A-list echelon. Following its massive success, 20th Century Fox released a sequel in June 1997. After all, what could be so hard to recreate? Simply write its two charismatic leads on a vessel rigged to explode if it drops below a certain speed, and boom! You've got another blockbuster. And yet, Speed 2: Cruise Control would not only miss the mark but become known as one of the worst sequels of all time. In fact, even Sandra Bullock recently said she regretted doing it. This month, the flop turns 25 years old. Naturally, I had to rewatch. And while some box office bombs have aged better with time (like, say, The Wizard of Oz or ﻿Clue) or are just so bad they're fun to watch (see: John Travolta's recent catalog), I regret to inform you that Speed 2 is just plain bad.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Tim McGraw Wraps His Arms Around Wife Faith Hill In Sweet PDA Photo At London Event

It’s a date night for Tim McGraw and Faith Hill! The famous couple sweetly smiled together at the June 20 Paramount+ UK Launch event in London and looked as in love as ever. Tim, 55, sweetly wrapped his arms around his wife and held her by the waist as they posed on the carpet. Faith, 54, donned a gorgeous ensemble consisting of a sparkly high-waisted dark gray pencil skirt and matching cropped blazer. The blazer was left open to reveal her sexy sheer lace bodysuit underneath. She finished the look with a pair of black heels and accessorized with dangling earrings. Her hair was brushed into soft, elegant curls and she wore a bright coral lipstick to add a pop of color.
CELEBRITIES
Taste Of Home

Taste Of Home

Milwaukee, WI
48K+
Followers
5K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Taste of Home is dedicated to its community of home cooks. By sharing food trends, tips, stories and beloved recipes, we strive to bring family and friends together through a love of delicious meals.

 https://www.tasteofhome.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy