Public Safety

CPSO investigating deadly stabbing

KSLA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the CDC, women in their 20′s account for the majority of abortions, at just under 60...

www.ksla.com

Law & Crime

Oklahoma Mom Charged with Murdering Newborn Son by ‘Cutting the Baby’s Throat Shortly After His Birth’: Police

A 53-year-old woman in Oklahoma was arrested this week after she allegedly confessed to viciously killing her newborn baby nearly 30 years ago by slashing the infant’s throat immediately after delivery, authorities say. Meaonia Michelle Allen turned herself in to authorities on Friday and was charged with one count of first-degree murder with deliberate intent for the 1993 slaying of her son, who came to be known as “Baby Doe.”
CHOCTAW COUNTY, OK
The Independent

Sheriff admits ‘dropping the ball’ after woman ordered to give up child to her accused rapist

A Louisiana sheriff’s office has admitted to making a mistake when it failed to investigate a woman’s claim that she was raped at 16 years old - after a court awarded her alleged attacker sole custody of their daughter.Crysta Abelseth, 32, told the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office in 2015 that John Barnes, 46, had raped her in December 2005, when she was just 16; her daughter, who is almost 16 herself, was born in August 2006.In the intervening years, Mr Barnes not only discovered that he was the child’s biological father - a fact confirmed by a DNA test...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Oxygen

Judge Rejects Petition For New DNA Testing On Evidence In West Memphis Three Murders

A judge has denied a request for new DNA testing of evidence in the high-profile West Memphis Three murders. It’s the latest setback in a case that has played out in the legal system for decades and inspired the documentary trilogy “Paradise Lost,” which questioned whether the three men convicted of brutally murdering three young Cub Scouts in the early 1990s in West Memphis, Arkansas had really committed the heinous acts.
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
TheDailyBeast

Feds to Examine Just How Corrupt the Louisiana State Police Is

As evidence grows that Louisiana State Police have failed to adequately respond to beatings of mainly Black men, the U.S. Justice Department will launch a civil rights probe into the entire agency, officials told The Associated Press. The “pattern-or-practice” investigation will include the fatal 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene, who troopers initially claimed died in a car crash. It wasn’t until the AP obtained body-cam footage and other unreleased records that it became clear Greene died after he was brutally beaten, Tased and dragged along a roadside by troopers. An AP investigation found that Greene’s death was not an isolated incident, but rather one of multiple cases in which Louisiana troopers or their bosses “ignored or concealed evidence of beatings, deflected blame and impeded efforts to root out misconduct.” AP also found that troopers would often turn off or mute body-worn cameras. Current and former troopers allege that the beatings were permitted in part due to racism in the department.
LOUISIANA STATE
SFGate

Escaped inmate dies in shootout hours after allegedly killing five

A Texas inmate who escaped from a prison bus last month died in a shootout with law enforcement officers Thursday night, hours after he is suspected of killing an adult and four minors at their weekend home, authorities said. Last month, 46-year-old Gonzalo Artemio Lopez, who was serving a life...
HOUSTON, TX
Daily Mail

'He's totally innocent': Republican Oklahoma Rep throws support behind ex-motel manager on death row for 25 years for killing his boss after fresh doubts emerge over evidence

An ex-motel manager who has been on death row for 25 years is 'totally innocent', according to a Republican Oklahoma state representative who supports the death penalty. Richard Glossip, 59, was twice convicted and sentenced to death for ordering the murder of Barry Van Treese - the owner of a motel where Glossip worked in Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA STATE

