ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Restaurant Manager Shoots at Customer After Argument Over Wait Time: Police

By Adam Staten
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"It was a poor decision by the manager to fire a handgun in an area where there were other citizens and passing motorists," police...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 259

Karl Henderson
3d ago

I'd surmise that if you looked into Sherrika Starnes' history, you will find that she has a "Checkered" past. 🥁Bah-dumm-tisss! I'll show myself out.

Reply(13)
46
BillyBob
3d ago

This incident is the result of listening to so-called hip-hop "music". The words are violent in nature and brainwashes it's listeners.

Reply(28)
62
Jennifer Johnson
3d ago

How much you want to bet the three men were white and at least one of the two brothers were drunk. Had it been a white manager and two black men, the throwing of the drink would have been seen as an assault.

Reply(12)
38
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
Murfreesboro, TN
Crime & Safety
City
Murfreesboro, TN
Law & Crime

Kentucky Pediatrician Who Allegedly Asked FBI Agent to Make Ex-Husband ‘Text Her an Apologetic Suicide Note’ Is Indicted in Murder-for-Hire Plot

A 52-year-old pediatrician in Kentucky was formally indicted last Wednesday for allegedly attempting to hire a hitman to murder her ex-husband after he was given custody of their two children. Dr. Stephanie M. Russell faces one count of using interstate commerce facilities in the commission of murder-for-hire, court documents obtained...
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Independent

Black schoolboy, 14, forced to ground by police in wrongful stop and search ‘feared he would die’

A 14-year-old black schoolboy was handcuffed and forced to the ground by police officers, prompting fears from the child’s mother that her son would be “the next George Floyd”.De-shaun Joseph was stopped by police and wrestled to the floor as he was walking home in Croydon, south London, after officers said his clothing matched the description of a suspect who had stolen a mobile phone.While the teenager, who suffers from asthma, was pinned to the floor by officers, he managed to shout his mother’s telephone number to a passer-by who was filming the incident.Janet Joseph received a call about...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Garrison
Akron Beacon Journal

20-year-old woman dead, man shot in parking lot of Chapel Hill movie theater in Akron

A 20-year-old woman died after midnight Sunday when someone fired multiple shots in the parking lot of a Chapel Hill movie theater in Akron, police said.  A 22-year-old man also sustained several gunshot wounds, Akron Police Capt. David Laughlin said Sunday. There was no description of a suspect or suspects, and the shooting is under investigation, police said. Police are...
Black Enterprise

‘True Hero’: Georgia Grandmother Dies Days After Trying To Rescue Granddaughter Who Drowned

A 49-year-old grandmother in Georgia died just days after her heroic attempt to rescue her 13-year-old granddaughter from drowning in a lake. On June 11, Stephanie Walker and her granddaughter, Makayla Prather, were fishing on West Point Lake before the tragic incident, the New York Post reported. Walker jumped into the lake immediately after she realized the teenager “became distressed,” according to authorities.
GEORGIA STATE
NBC News

Two men die while cave diving in Florida

Two cave divers died in a possible drowning in Florida on Wednesday, authorities said. Sheriff’s deputies were called about 12:20 p.m. to what was described as Buford Springs Cave in a wildlife park after teenagers there saw one of the divers floating face-down, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Restaurant Manager#Fast Food#Police Sergeant#Violent Crime#Checkers
SCDNReports

Indiana Manhunt: Armed & Dangerous - Do Not Approach

Indiana police are on the hunt for a wanted man they call "armed and dangerous." Matthew John Gilbert, 41, is currently wanted on a felony warrant. Officers from the CCSO, thought they'd caught up with him when they received a report Thursday morning that he'd gone into a home in the 4000 block of US421 armed with a weapon looking for more weapons and money.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Border agent who stormed Robb Elementary with borrowed shotgun defends police actions

An off-duty Border Patrol agent who rushed into Robb Elementary School on the day of the Uvalde mass shooting said he believed the city's police force "were doing everything" they could on the day of the attack. The Uvalde Police Department has received widespread condemnation after officers shifted their tactics the day of the mass shooting, treating the 18-year-old gunman as a barricaded suspect rather than as an active shooter. That decision allowed the gunman to stay in a classroom inside the school for 90 minutes, during which time he killed 19 students and two teachers. Jacob Albarado, a...
UVALDE, TX
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
99K+
Post
879M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy