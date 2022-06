Bossier Sheriff’s Office is investigating a kidnapping that led to an officer-involved shooting involving a Bossier Sheriff’s Office deputy. Early Sunday (6/26/22) evening, dispatchers received a call from a man who lives on Jones Road in the southern part of the parish saying he was kidnapped at gunpoint by Marcus Thomas. The victim said he was let go after a short time by the suspect on Oilfield Road.

