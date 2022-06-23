ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Past WNF Highlight: Renaissance 21

By Seattle IT
Seattle, Washington
Seattle, Washington
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38CjlK_0gKFZYrD00

Welcome to another part of the Technology Matching Fund & Digital Navigator Cohort Grant blog series! In this series, Seattle IT will be covering the Technology Matching Fund and Digital Network Cohort which is a project to build onto Seattle’s Digital Equity Statement and how qualifying non-profits can apply.

If you have been following this blog series, you are already aware of the impressive work being done across the City of Seattle by TMF grant recipients. This post spotlights Renaissance 21, a non-profit organization with a mission “To provide education, training, and resources to changemakers to develop their ideas into nonprofit programs.” To learn more about this organization, we spoke with co-founders Julian Saint Clair and Adrienne Pruszynski.

Specifically, the grant money received was used to support Renaissance 21’s lead program, Star Tech Global Academy. Star Tech Academy was created to improve diversity and equity in STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) by educating underrepresented youth and giving them the tools to succeed in these fields. “Part of what we thought was one of the issues of the current pipeline (which creates digital divide and inequity) is not enough people discovering the cool things STEAM has to offer,” says Saint Clair. “I don’t know that people think about how you could be in forestry or in the music studio using technology and you have a career in STEAM.”

Their STEAM Discovery Project co-created workshops at all seven of the Teen Learning Hubs across Seattle with help from STEAM professionals in the community. At each workshop, underserved youth are introduced to STEAM pathways and careers, the journey of getting into a STEAM career, and challenges and how to overcome them. Providing everything from transportation to tech devices, the TMF grant has helped to ensure that Star Tech is free for students and a success overall. “We had a great turn out, especially given that we had limited building capacity because of COVID. So it was offered virtually and in person for the students that go to the Community Center for their learning environment during this remote school year,” says Pruszynski. “We only increased the number of students that showed up each workshop, and we had the majority of the students sign up to inquire about our mentoring program.”

An exit survey was given after each workshop that found 100% of students reported feeling more confident in pursuing STEAM careers, increased interest in STEAM, and more confident in overcoming barriers. Going forward, Renaissance 21 hopes to be a part of the research that finds and establishes best practices for motivating youth to pursue careers in STEAM. While their curriculum on how to educate youth about STEAM is evidence-based, there is not substantial research on how to make one-day programs, like the STEAM Discovery Project, most effective. Saint Clair elaborates that “we plan on writing at least a white paper, maybe an academic research paper, from our results” to help make other programs more effective.

As for digital equity work in the Seattle community, with their next grant Renaissance 21 hopes to start a program that operates on a four-week timeframe that specifically works to change attendees’ mindsets that STEAM careers are not just achievable, but the right path for them.

When asked about advice for future TMF applicants, Pruszynski highlights the importance of budgeting and ensuring that your budget tells the story of your program, including how funds will be used to work towards digital equity. Pruszynski emphasizes that “you want to be careful with the budgeting and make sure you put the right weight in the right places for highlighting the digital equity that you’re trying to make happen.”

Saint Clair brings up two important pieces of advice as well: having a good understanding of who the grant funders are and branding yourself well. “A big lesson learned is just having some conversations and introducing yourself. It helps you understand what the needs are for the grant and how to phrase things, because there’s different dialects, different language that gets used by different grant makers. That is important to learn in the process of getting to know your grant.” As for the branding piece: “At the end of the day the people evaluating your grant application are evaluating several others, and if you don’t have something that makes them say, ‘Oh, that’s interesting’ – that makes you memorable – then it’s going to be that much more difficult to stand out.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Seattle, Washington

Becoming better, together

Pride was inspired by a riot in New York City. If that brick was thrown through the glass window of a beloved cafe on Capitol Hill Seattle, would Marsha P. Johnson be celebrated as a change-maker or criticized as a local troublemaker? Juneteenth is now a federal holiday, yet it is set up against the legislative backdrop of local educators and activists fighting to teach critical race theory in our public school system. Seattle and the Pacific Northwest know more than anywhere about the complexities of living in a progressive world. Conservative groups from across the state make their opinions on the LGBTQ2IA+ community known by attempting violent rallies at Pride parades and spreading hateful rhetoric about marginalized communities before election season. Yet, it is considered to be one of the safest and most inclusive places to live for young, queer, professionals. A recent study put out by The Seattle Times showed Seattle ranking 3rd in the nation for the highest LGBTQ+ population per capita by ratio. And those numbers are increasing. Increasing like the impacts of gentrification and lack of accessibility for low-income families of color and working artists. So, how do we as a community reconcile the contradictions and political binaries that we exist in and often perpetuate, sometimes even unknowingly? This is what I am grappling with this year for Pride.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Seattle City (spot)Light: Cassondra Dale, Assistant Electrical Engineer

How long have you been at City Light? I will have been at City Light for four years this September. Division: Engineering and Technology Operations . Tell us about your role. What does your job entail? I’m an assistant engineer in the Generation Electrical Engineering team. We do design work for capital projects as well as maintenance for the hydroelectric plants. Currently, a small team of my coworkers and I are working on an updated, new human machine interface (HMI) for our Cedar Falls plant and Cedar Falls upcoming switchyard. There’s a lot of moving parts and collaboration with the switchyard project, but I am in an excellent group of team players and hard workers.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

weekend Archives - SDOT Blog

Weekend travelers: Expect traffic & consider riding transit if you plan to attend Seattle Pride festivities, with Revive I-5 and other construction scheduled this weekend. Travelers, please be aware. If you plan to attend this weekend’s Seattle Pride Parade, we encourage you to have fun, but leave yourself extra travel time to and from the event as WSDOT’s Revive I-5 work resumes this weekend. The essential I-5 maintenance work means increased traffic congestion as crews… [ Keep reading ]
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Society
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Society
Seattle, Washington

structure Archives - SDOT Blog

West Seattle Bridge: What’s next for bridge repairs and construction before reopening. We expect the West Seattle Bridge to open the week of September 12, 2022, and wanted to share an update on what’s next for bridge repairs. This blog post details how we’ve adapted to changing construction conditions, what construction work is remaining, and what our next steps are to get… [ Keep reading ]
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Seattle Transit Measure | We’re adding bus-only lanes on sections of Rainier Ave S to make transit more reliable and help save you time

Please note: this blog post is also available in additional languages via the links below, including Spanish, Amharic, Somali, Tigrinya, Tagalog, Vietnamese, and Chinese (Traditional): Seattle Transit Measure (Iniciativa de transporte público) | Estamos agregando carriles exclusivos para autobuses en secciones de Rainier Ave S para hacer que el transporte público sea más fiable y […]
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Help your pet beat the heat

The first heat wave of 2022 is expected to hit the Seattle area this weekend as temperatures could reach 90 degrees or higher, and pets are especially vulnerable in high heat. To help protect our furry friends, the Seattle Animal Shelter is providing the following tips to keep your pet safe when temperatures climb.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Digital Equity Statement#Renaissance 21#Star Tech Global Academy#Star Tech Academy
Seattle, Washington

Weekend travelers: Expect traffic & consider riding transit if you plan to attend Seattle Pride festivities, with Revive I-5 and other construction scheduled this weekend

Travelers, please be aware. If you plan to attend this weekend’s Seattle Pride Parade, we encourage you to have fun, but leave yourself extra travel time to and from the event as WSDOT’s Revive I-5 work resumes this weekend. The essential I-5 maintenance work means increased traffic congestion as crews work around the clock to replace aging expansion joints near downtown Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Mosqueda Celebrates JumpStart Court Victory

SEATTLE – Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda (Position 8, Citywide) issued the following statement after today’s legal victory for JumpStart Seattle, the progressive payroll tax she championed, when it was upheld as valid by the Washington State Court of Appeals:. “Thanks to the City’s legal team and the broad coalition...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Seattle, Washington

Chief Diaz’s Letter to Seattle Pride Executive Board

The Seattle Pride Parade draws thousands of people together to celebrate our region’s vibrant and thriving LGBTQIA+ community. Since 1994, the Seattle Police Department’s LGBTQIA+ sworn officers and civilian employees have proudly marched in the parade – in their SPD uniforms and insignia – to celebrate their personal and professional selves. They’ve marched, while acknowledging the pain the policing profession has inflicted on the LGBTQIA+ community in the past, and that all law enforcement can do better, including SPD.  
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

South Transfer Station Phase II; SPU RFQ Contract# SU0-22-121-S

________________________________________________________. The City of Seattle Public Utilities (SPU) is seeking a consultant team to provide support to SPU’s design team to move the South Transfer Station Phase II project from a 30% design level through 60% and 90% design and get the project permitted and out to bid at 100% design. The team will also provide support during the bid process, construction, and closeout. The total contract value is estimated to be $5,000,000.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

The Creative Advantage Celebratory Tour

Just prior to the end of the 22/23 school year, Seattle Office of Arts & Culture (ARTS) Acting Director, royal alley-barnes, engaged in a “Creative Advantage Celebratory Tour” to observe teaching artists from The Creative Advantage Community Arts Partner Roster and to talk with principals about arts education at their schools.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Juneteenth: Celebrate with Arts & Culture Events

Celebrate Juneteenth with some of the many events and programs taking place around Seattle. From Black-owned business markets to free portraits, below you’ll find some of the many celebrations taking place this week:. Crosscut: Black Arts Legacies. Series: All Month Long. Black Arts Legacies Celebration: June 16 6:30 –...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
226K+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle (/siˈætəl/ (About this soundlisten) see-AT-əl) is a seaport city on the West Coast of the United States. It is the seat of King County, Washington. Seattle is the largest city in both the state of Washington and the Pacific Northwest region of North America. According to U.S. Census data released in 2019, the Seattle metropolitan area's population stands at 3.98 million, making it the 15th-largest in the United States. In July 2013, Seattle was the fastest-growing major city in the United States and remained in the top five in May 2015 with an annual growth rate of 2.1%. In July 2016, Seattle ranked as the fastest-growing major U.S. city, with a 3.1% annual growth rate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy