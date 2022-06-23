Gun violence prayer vigil

PADUCAH- Not everyone is protesting the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Many Christians across the country rejoiced when the decision came down. And Sunday was the first day for many congregations to come together following the pivotal decision. Protests are filling the streets all across the nation. The issue of...
Carbondale celebrates Pride Month with a march through the city. A pride march to show visibility to the Carbondale community-- that's how Grand Marshal Julie Socorro explained Saturday's event. Members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community gather with flags and signs to celebrate Pride Month.
CARBONDALE, IL-- A pride march to show visibility to the Carbondale community-- that's how Grand Marshal Julie Socorro explained Saturday's event. Members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community gather with flags and signs to celebrate Pride Month. "Love is love. We are all human, and we all deserve to be...
A Paducah Police Department Sergeant has graduated from the Department of Criminal Justice Training Academy of Police Supervision. Sergeant Nickolas Francescon graduated Friday from the DCJT Academy of Police Supervision, in Richmond. The training is an intensive three week class designed for new police supervisors. Sergeant Francescon is the 38th...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – In response to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, pro-choice protesters voiced their opinions in Cape Girardeau on Friday. A large crowd gathered at Capaha Park Freedom Corner to make their voices heard. Dozens of protesters held signs with pro-choice messages and echoed spirited chants.
A wanted Paducah fugitive was arrested Saturday night as the result of a traffic stop near Kevil on US 60. During the traffic stop, a deputy recognized Samantha C. Bennett in the passenger seat of the vehicle. It was confirmed that Bennett was wanted on several felony warrants out of...
Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency to prevent price gouging with rising gas prices. Governor Beshear declared a state of emergency on Thurs. to prevent price gouging as gas prices climb. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. We’re just days away from the Primary Election in Illinois and two republicans are...
DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois State Police (ISP) arrested a couple following an investigation by the Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 7 agents into the death of a 3-year-old girl. According to ISP, 45-year-old Isaac Hill and 41-year-old Katrina Simelton, both from Carbondale, were arrested and charged with...
ULLIN, Ill. (KFVS) - One man was arrested following an investigation by the Illinois State Police (ISP) into a shooting that occurred earlier this week in Ullin. According to an ISP release, Robert Nelson, 56, from Ullin, was arrested on charges approved by the Pulaski County State’s Attorney’s Office for Aggravated Battery with a Firearm, Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm and Reckless Discharge of a Firearm.
Multiple events celebrating the Fourth of July are planned in the Local 6 area. Here's a list of fireworks displays and other celebrations you can look forward to. If you know of a fireworks display or other Independence Day events going on in the Local 6 area that is not listed here, share the details with us by emailing newstip@wpsdlocal6.com.
MAYFIELD, KY - The Graves County Sheriff’s Office is reporting an update following a fatal collision being investigated which occurred in Graves County on Saturday, June 11, 2022. At approximately 11:50 AM Saturday, deputies and first responders were dispatched to the intersection of KY 1241 and KY 408 for a two-vehicle collision.
CARBONDALE, IL — Police say that Ashanti and Basheer Tucker were last seen in the 1900 block of Old West Main St. in Carbondale around 1:19 a.m. on June 24. 14-year-old Ashanti is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing about 130 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. 13-year-old Basheer is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing about 180 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.
HERRIN, ILLINOIS (WFCN) - One hundred years ago today, just outside the small town of Herrin, Illinois, 24 people were killed in a union mine violence standoff. The tension first began when William Lester, owner of the Southern Illinois Coal Company, paid 50 men from Chicago to work for him while his UMWA miners participated in a nationwide strike.
WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WEHT) – The Providence Police Department (PPD) reported that twenty-two people involved in a drug trafficking incident at the Webster County Detention Center have now been indicted. PPD says on June 23, a Webster County Grand Jury convened in a special meeting where Officer Eric Elder presented an investigation into an organized […]
The Graves County Sheriff's Department is asking for help with finding a felon wanted on numerous criminal charges, including parole violations in Graves, Marshall, and McCracken Counties. Late Wednesday afternoon, deputies attempted to stop Trent as he rode a motorcycle at speeds in excess of 100 mph, in the Dukedom...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A Paducah man is hospitalized after investigators say he led law enforcement officers on a vehicle chase in Illinois and Kentucky before jumping out of a moving vehicle in McCracken County, Kentucky. The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says deputies were notified around 7 p.m. Thursday...
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - Police have arrested a South Fulton couple in a raid of what they called a drug house. Officers say a months-long investigation involving surveillance and undercover operations ended with the raid a home on Kimberly Mill Road near Cascade Road. The investigation began after neighbors tipped...
PADUCAH — Mercy Health has named Dr. Brett Bechtel as its next chief clinical officer for Kentucky. The health care system says Bechtel has been a practicing emergency physician at Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital for the past eight years, and he's the medical director for Mercy Regional EMS and Carlisle County EMS.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A McCracken County man faces drug charges after detectives and probation officers found Fentanyl and marijuana in his home. Joeshawn K. Starks 27, of Benton Road in McCracken County faces trafficking in controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (Fentanyl), trafficking in marijuana over 5 pounds, 1st offense and possession of drug paraphernalia charges.
CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) -Illinois state leaders gathered at the confluence of the Ohio and Mississippi rivers with an update on the Alexander-Cairo port project. It’s a project those in Alexander county and southern Illinois have been waiting on for some time. “Everyone of us up here, democrat and republican,...
Comments / 0