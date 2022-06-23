ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

“Finding the Funniest People Was a Non-Negotiable”: ‘THR Presents’ Q&A With ‘I Want You Back’ Team

By Seija Rankin
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hdyo1_0gKFZ7M500

I Want You Back started with a scheme.

The romantic comedy, which stars Charlie Day , Jenny Slate, Scott Eastwood and Gina Rodriguez, follows Day and Slate after they’re both dumped (by Rodriquez and Eastwood, respectively) and decide to form a friendship with the aim of putting their heads together to get their former flames back. The resulting plot offers a bit of a twist on the more traditional rom-com, which is just what the movie’s creators had in mind.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

“The idea of people scheming, who are not good at scheming, was the jumping-off point,” says co-writer Elizabeth Berger. “We thought, what if you took an idea like Cruel Intentions but made it about people who would be terrible at pulling that off. That really made us laugh.”

Berger wrote the script on spec alongside Isaac Aptaker — the two also created Love, Simon and Love, Victor together — and began adding in all the elements that they love about the genre, updating the story along the way as they cast each character. “I picked it up maybe half expecting it not to be great,” Day says with a laugh. “But I just could not put it down. I read it cover to cover, which is rare for me because I’m still at a fourth-grade reading level.”

The writing team, along with director Jason Orley, believes that the secret to a good (non-formulaic) rom-com is focusing on the com . Specifically, they aim to cast people with the improv skills to take the dialogue beyond what’s written beyond the page. “I think that sometimes, casting funny people falls out of the priorities of making a rom-com,” says Berger. “Finding the funniest people for these roles was a non-negotiable for us.”

They’ve also learned to give the people what they want, but not necessarily what they’d exactly expect out of the love stories. They knew I Want You Back needed to have a happy ending — audience members saw Day and Slate on the poster and in the trailer, which would mean they would like to see them unite romantically in the end. “You have to deliver on the promise of the movie,” says Orley before explaining that they chose not to show the main characters kissing in the end. “It’s ever-so-slightly subverting the ending. It’s a subversion of expectation while also giving a satisfying ending.”

In the video above, watch Day and the creative team reunite for a THR Presents panel, powered by Vision Media, to reminisce about shooting the movie’s big wedding scene while stuck on a boat without a working bathroom, and the story behind cameos by Pete Davidson and Ben McKenzie.

This edition of THR Presents is brought to you by Prime Video.

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

As Roe v. Wade Is Overturned, Netflix, Disney, Comcast and Other Hollywood Companies Vow to Cover Travel for Abortions

In the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade on Friday, most major Hollywood companies are informing employees they will cover travel costs for those journeying out of state for abortions. The decision, which is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half of U.S. states, has sparked companies including Disney, Netflix, Comcast, Paramount, Warner Bros. Discovery, Sony, WME, CAA and UTA to communicate with employees about their health care policies.More from The Hollywood ReporterPresident Biden Calls Supreme Court Abortion Ruling a "Sad Day for the Court and the Country"Hollywood on the Overturning of Roe v....
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hollywood Reporter

Johnny Cash’s Former Home, Listed for $1.8M, Includes Original Turntable

Back in 1961, Johnny Cash and his then-wife Vivian built a home tucked into the hills in Ventura County, California, overlooking the small town of Casitas Springs. The ranch-style 4,500-square-foot, five-bedroom residence was built to the singer’s specifications and included everything from a wall-mounted turntable to custom wood built-ins in the kitchen and living room. Now, the double-gabled house, which is set on nearly six acres not far from the Ojai Valley, has come to market for $1.795 million, listed by its current owner (who purchased the house in 2003 for $739,000, according to The Wall Street Journal). Many of Cash’s...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Zachary Levi Reveals Mental Breakdown at 37 Led Him to Seek Treatment After “Lifelong” Battle with Anxiety, Depression

Zachary Levi has a memoir coming out June 28 titled Radical Love: Learning to Accept Yourself and Others. In it, the Shazam! franchise star reveals that his journey of arriving at a place where he could fully practice self-love and acceptance has been a difficult one as he has faced a lifelong battle with anxiety, depression and low self-worth due to being raised in a complicated and abusive household filled with high expectations. The 41-year-old actor says that he wasn’t able to fully pinpoint what his issues were until a dramatic downward spiral led him to suffer a mental breakdown at...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Howard
Person
Charlie Day
Person
Jenny Slate
Person
Ben Mckenzie
Person
Ridley Scott
Person
Lena Dunham
Person
Jose Andres
Person
Rupaul
Person
Gina Rodriguez
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Scott Eastwood
IndieWire

The Best Limited Series of the 21st Century, Ranked

Click here to read the full article. Are there any sweeter words in the age of too much TV than “limited series?” It’s a category that guarantees minimal time commitment with maximum return — be it weekly watercooler gossip or a delicious binge. The limited series is the perfect hybrid between a movie and a longer-running TV series, with intricate stories, complex characters, and just the right amount of moving parts. The fact that a series will not return makes the narrative precious and the ending paramount, even if that means leaving things deliberately open-ended. This one-off nature makes them...
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

Elvis’ Granddaughter Riley Keough Stuns In Blue Skirt At The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Riley Keough, 33, made a special appearance at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 5. The actress came on stage and presented a sneak peek at Elvis, the upcoming biopic film centered on Riley’s late grandfather Elvis Presley, played by Austin Butler. Riley looked gorgeous in a sheer blue skirt and pink leather tube top as she introduced the glimpse of Baz Luhrmann‘s highly-anticipated movie.
MOVIES
Footwear News

Tessa Thompson Commands Attention in Cutout 3D Dress & Platform Heels for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. Tessa Thompson is surely on-theme with her astronomical attire. For the “Thor: Love and Thunder” film premiere on June 23, the attire called for something a bit more thunderous and out of this world. Some of the actors played with color, the “Sorry to Bother You” actress chose to play with cut and fabric. Her sleeveless Armani Prive dress highlighted a shimmer that reflected across the whole garment, a reflective material that made the black dress look gray. The design of the dress almost took a 3D-like shape, as it was a square cut...
CELEBRITIES
IGN

“I’ll Put Myself” – Chris Hemsworth Wants to Be in Deadpool 3 Just to Force Off Any Hugh Jackman Wolverine Cameos

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth will soon reprise his role as the Norse God of Thunder in the fourth film of Marvel's Thor franchise in Thor: Love and Thunder. The character made its live-action in 2011's Thor before becoming part of iconic Marvel teams such as The Avengers. Hemsworth is the currently the longest-serving actor in the MCU. However, he doesn't hold the record of playing a superhero character for the most amount of years, as that title goes to his Aussie brother in Hugh Jackman.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thr
Page Six

Ben Affleck’s son, 10, backs Lamborghini into parked BMW at car dealership

Ben Affleck’s 10-year-old son, Samuel, got behind the wheel of a Lamborghini SUV — and promptly hit a BMW. The preteen was at a luxury car rental dealership with the actor, 49, and Jennifer Lopez in Los Angeles on Sunday when he received permission to get in the driver’s seat of the Lambo, which starts at $230,000 for a 2022 model. Samuel put the yellow Urus in reverse, backing into the parked white vehicle. He immediately exited, checking on both cars. His dad did the same, comforting his youngest child with a hug. Neither the Lamborghini nor the BMW retained damage, a spokesperson for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
GQMagazine

The Ezra Miller Situation Has Taken a More Disturbing Turn

Ezra Miller was poised to become a bona fide A-lister. DC’s The Flash, set to release in June 2023, puts him in the spotlight as the speedy superhero and potentially a key piece of the company’s expanded superhero film slate. But the success of that movie, not to mention the future of Miller’s career in general, has been thrown into disarray following a string of arrests and allegations of aggressive, manipulative behavior.
CELEBRITIES
Soaps In Depth

Daytime Emmys 2022: The Winners!

The Daytime Emmy Awards were back in a big way as CBS broadcast the 49th annual ceremony live on June 24 and the stars came out to celebrate daytime’s biggest night and hand out some well-deserved trophies! After the adjustments to the last two years of Daytime Emmys due to the pandemic limiting in-person gatherings, it felt like business as usual in 2022.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Footwear News

Jessica Biel Makes Bold Statement In Dramatic Plunging Top, Fringe Mini Skirt & Stacked Combat for Louis Vuitton Show With Justin Timberlake

Click here to read the full article. Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake made a bold style statement while attending the Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2023 menswear fashion show during Paris Fashion Week. The event included a special performance by Kendrick Lamar, who paid tribute to Louis Vuitton’s late creative director Virgil Abloh. The dynamic superstar duo was decked out in head-to-toe threads from the luxury French fashion house. Biel was uber-chic for the fashion forward event, pairing a structured printed top with a pinafore overlay and black fringe mini skirt. Her top had dramatic pointy shoulder pads and a plunging V-neckline. The “Candy”...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Brings ‘1883’s Faith Hill to Tears as He Reveals John Dutton’s Untold Backstory

Placing her hand on her chest, Faith Hill was moved to tears as Kevin Costner revealed the Yellowstone history we haven’t seen. Last week, Costner, Hill, and Tim McGraw traveled to London to support the international debut of Paramount+. For married superstars Hill and McGraw, this meant revisiting their brilliant portrayals of 1883’s ancestral Duttons, Margaret and James. For Costner, however, it meant a hefty departure from ongoing Yellowstone Season 5 filming in Montana.
MOVIES
CBS News

Anderson Cooper on witnessing Tony Bennett's final act

When Tony Bennett hears the opening notes of a familiar song, he still knows what to do. Steady on his feet, he takes his place alongside the piano. His smile grows wide; his gaze meets the eyes of those assembled around him. Let him find you…. He knows the key,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
soultracks.com

"Let It Whip" songwriter and producer Reggie Andrews dies

(June 24, 2022) The last 24 hours have been devastating for soul music fans, with multiple notable passings. And now we have found out that noted songwriter, producer and pianist Reggie Andrews has passed, causes undisclosed. Andrews is most noted for co-writing and producing the Grammy Award winning smash hit "Let It Whip" for The Dazz Band. He later became a music teacher at Locke High School in Los Angeles, California, where he served until 2010.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
46K+
Followers
13K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy