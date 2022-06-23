ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billy Porter, Guy Fieri Join Tom Brady Comedy ’80 for Brady’ (Exclusive)

 3 days ago
Emmy winners Billy Porter and Guy Fieri are getting into the passenger’s seat for the road trip comedy 80 for Brady .

The duo are among the ensemble cast of the Paramount Pictures and Endeavor Content movie, which is led by Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field.

NFL star Tom Brady will appear in and produce the movie through his 199 Productions shingle. Kyle Marvin, the actor-writer behind indie movie The Climb, directs from a script he co-wrote with Michael Covino, based on a draft by Booksmart writers Emily Halpern and Sarah Haskins. The project has wrapped filming.

Inspired by a true story, Brady tells of four best friends and New England Patriots fans who take a life-changing trip to 2017’s Super Bowl LI to see their quarterback hero, Tom Brady. Chaos ensues as they navigate the wilds of the biggest sporting event in the country. Tomlin, Fonda, Moreno and Field play the quartet. Fieri will be playing himself in a cameo, while details for Porter’s character are being kept under wraps.

Oscar winner Donna Gigliotti produces with Endeavor Content, having developed the script alongside Brady. Marvin and Covino will executive produce under their Watch This Ready banner, along with Jeff Stott.

The Grammy, Tony and Emmy-winning Porter, repped by CAA, Industry Entertainment and Felker Toczek, recently made his feature directorial debut on the MGM feature Anything’s Possible and is set to direct queer teen comedy To Be Real . Porter’s screens credits include an award-winning turn on Ryan Murphy series Pose , as well as Amazon’s Cinderella musical, American Horror Story and CBS All Access’ The Twilight Zone .

Fieri, repped by WME, is the restaurateur, New York Times best-selling author and Emmy-nominated host of popular Food Network series such as Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives and Guy’s Grocery Games .

