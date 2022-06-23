ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

NewsNation poll: President Biden gets blame for inflation

By Katie Smith
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hhian_0gKFY0DD00

( NewsNation ) — President Joe Biden’s approval rating remains near rock bottom as Americans now squarely blame him for America’s economic and inflation woes, according to the latest NewsNation/Decision Desk HQ poll released Thursday.

A clear majority of voters, 58%, disapprove of Biden’s performance, according to the poll, which surveyed 1,006 registered voters on topics including inflation, the economy and the Jan. 6 hearings, among other issues. It was conducted Sunday and Monday.

Biden’s approval ratings are among the lowest since NewsNation started polling voters in December. In last month’s poll , about 57% of voters disapproved of the president’s performance.

The widespread disapproval comes as Democratic and Republican candidates are neck-in-neck for Americans’ votes, according to the NewsNation poll. About 43% of respondents said they would vote for a Democratic congressional district and the same was true for Republicans.

“If I’m Joe Biden or, especially right now, if I’m a Democratic candidate in a really competitive battleground House district, the thing I really care about more than anything is what’s going on with that inflation number and especially what’s going on with gas prices and things in the grocery store,” said Kiel Williams, Decision Desk HQ senior data scientist .

President Biden calls for federal gas tax holiday

Consumer prices last month rose nearly 9% from a year ago, with surging prices for gas, shelter and food as the biggest contributors.

Forty-one percent of voters say Biden is responsible for the state of the economy, according to the NewsNation/Decision Desk poll. That was followed by Republicans in Congress (21%), financial institutions (19%) and Democrats in Congress (18%).

Fifty-three percent of voters surveyed said they’re worse off financially now than they were one year ago.

In San Francisco this weekend, 28-year-old salesman Tim Klein said he’s foregoing spending at places such as restaurants and hotels in an attempt to save more.

“(I’m) just being more efficient because I am absolutely feeling the pain of inflation,” Klein said.

Mattoon, Illinois phlebotomist Wendy Patterson said rising gas prices have prevented her family from taking their summer vacation to Florida.

“I don’t know how people are going to survive,” she said. “You’re basically working to get gas.”

Overwhelmingly, concern about inflation takes precedence over that of unemployment, COVID-19 and crime, according to the NewsNation/Decision Desk poll. Seventy-two percent of Americans ranked inflation chief among those concerns. Next on the list was crime (15%) and then COVID-19 (10%).

The president’s approval rating in the NewsNation/Decision Desk poll is in line with other recent polling. The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Research, for example, published its own findings late last month that stated only 39% of U.S. adults approve of Biden’s performance as president.

NewsNation digital producers Liz Jassin, Cassie Buchman and J.J. Bullock contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

One dead, one critically injured at Woodhull Raceway Saturday

WOODHULL, N.Y. (WETM) — A community is in mourning after the sudden death of a Woodhull Raceway veteran during a race Saturday night. According to the Woodhull Raceway on Facebook, Art Goodier of Osceola, Pa. died after suffering an apparent heart attack after an accident at the NAPA 602 Crate Sportsman qualifying heat event. They […]
WOODHULL, NY
WETM 18 News

Owego man arrested for allegedly killing woman in her home

UPDATE: An Owego man has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing a woman in her home earlier this month. John Prentice, 40, was arrested on June 23 by the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office in connection to the murder of 62-year-old Laurie Hawthorne. The Sheriff’s Office started the investigation on June 19 when deputies were […]
OWEGO, NY
WETM 18 News

Ohio man charged for transporting guns to NYS

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging a 65-year-old Perry, Ohio man with shipping and transporting firearms with intent to commit an offense, according to U.S. Attorney Trini Ross. According to the indictment, Allen DeCola, a former federal firearms licensee, illegally shipped and transported firearms from The State of […]
OHIO STATE
POLITICO

Two dozen Democratic senators are calling for the U.S. to intervene in the investigation of the killing of an American journalist in the West Bank.

Shireen Abu Akleh's death has heightened tensions between Israelis and Palestinians in the region. What happened: Shireen Abu Akleh, who worked for Al Jazeera, was fatally shot while covering an Israeli military operation on May 11. Her death has heightened tensions between Israelis and Palestinians in the region and has sparked calls for an independent joint investigation. Each side has blamed the other for the killing.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Illinois State
Washington Examiner

Reality bites Biden

For a president who sought to walk away from the Middle East, focus American foreign policy toward its traditional alliances, and end America’s oil dependency, Joe Biden’s policy of treating the Saudis like a “pariah” never made much sense. His forthcoming visit to the desert kingdom is an acknowledgment of that.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Sarah Huckabee Sanders under fire for claiming post-Roe America makes children as safe in the womb as ‘in the classroom’

Sarah Huckabee Sanders has sparked fury on social media after a recent speech resurfaced, in which she compared the safety of children inside a mother’s womb to their security in classrooms in post-Roe America.“We will make sure that when a kid is in the womb, they’re as safe as they are in a classroom, the workplace, a nursing home,” Ms Sanders said at a rally last month.Ms Sanders, Donald Trump’s White House secretary, won the Republican primary nomination in the 2022 Arkansas gubernatorial election with a landslide victory last month after securing the support of the former president.Like several...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Benzinga

Putin Ally Declares Russia Will Target This City First If World War 3 Erupts

A parliament member of Russia and President Vladimir Putin's staunch supporter, Andrey Gurulyov, sounded out a belligerent warning in his appearance as a guest on state-backed national television this week. Gurulyov was discussing Lithuania's blockade of the neighboring Russian exclave of Kaliningrad. For supplying Kaliningrad, Russia may consider invading the...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Grasping Hunter Biden met with oligarch pal of Putin who's now wanted for MURDER of two entrepreneurs shot dead on road 'over business dispute'

Troubled First Son Hunter Biden allegedly met with a Russian oligarch and Putin ally who is now wanted for the murder of two business rivals. Biden, 52, is believed to have met with Telman Ismailov, 65, on February 17, 2012 at the Moscow headquarters of Ismailov's AST Group holding company, according to the New York Post.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation And Economy#Consumer Prices#Gas Prices#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Americans#Democratic#Republicans#House
Washington Examiner

White House Report Card: Pollster Zogby says Biden ‘in hell’

This week’s White House Report Card finds President Joe Biden ending another disaster week at the beach, away from historically low polls, sky-high inflation, sinking wages, and evaporating retirement funds for millions of people. Our Democratic grader, pollster John Zogby, gave a rare "D" and said that it was...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

At-risk Democrats distance themselves from Biden ahead of midterm elections

Democratic darlings Stacey Abrams and Sen. Raphael Warnock have recently released a slate of policy proposals on energy, crime, and abortion rights in an effort to energize their party's base and turn the political conversation away from President Joe Biden's dismal approval ratings and toward their plan for Georgians as they head into tough midterm matchups.
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Joe Biden, the hoarse whisperer

Pressing for a gas tax holiday, his latest irrelevant response to economy-crushing price rises, President Joe Biden defaulted to his rhetorical tic of whispering. After explicitly aiming his comments at “companies running gas stations” and reminding them that this is “a time of war, global peril, Ukraine” — all of which misdirect attention away from his own culpability — he implores his victims to “bring down the price you are charging at the pump.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Gas Price
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy