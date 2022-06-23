ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Motion Officially Filed to Dismiss Oliver Luck vs. Vince McMahon XFL Lawsuit

By Jeremy Thomas
 3 days ago

The settlement in the lawsuits between Oliver Luck and Vince McMahon over Luck’s XFL termination is moving forward, with the motion to dismiss officially filed. As reported earlier this week, a settlement has been reached in the lawsuit that was originally filed...

