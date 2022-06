PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island police officer accused of punching a woman at an abortion protest while he was off-duty was suspended from his job with pay Saturday and is facing charges.Jennifer Rourke, Rhode Island Political Cooperative Chairwoman and a state Senate candidate, told the Providence Journal she was punched in the face at least twice by Jeann Lugo, the officer who had also been her challenger in the state Senate race.Lugo told the Journal on he was "not going to deny" the punching allegation, but added that "everything happened very fast.""As an officer that swore to protect and serve...

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO