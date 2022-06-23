ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Officials warn of swimmer’s itch in Detroit Lake

KEYC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMuhudin Abukar is sentenced to nearly 14 years for the 2019 death of Garad Roble. Iowa democrats make case to remain first...

www.keyc.com

Axios Des Moines

Iowa's neighboring states prepare for influx of patients seeking

Data: Myers Abortion Facility Database on OSF; Map: Thomas Oide/AxiosWhile abortion access remains the same in Iowa for now, neighboring states are preparing for an influx of patients following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.Why it matters: States where abortions are protected are expecting scheduling challenges and difficulties getting people timely appointments.If Iowa's Republican trifecta passes legislation to ban abortions, Iowans will be joining thousands of others who will have to travel to blue states for the procedure.State of play: Illinois and Minnesota abortion providers are preparing for a surge of patients as they're likely to become islands in the Midwest.Minnesota expects a 10-25% influx of patients, while Planned Parenthood Illinois expects out-of-state patients to double or triple to about 20,000 to 30,000 patients, according to Business Insider.In Illinois, clinics are trying to prepare for the influx by hiring doctors from states where the procedure is no longer allowed.Of note: It's already become illegal in neighboring South Dakota. Western Iowans living close to the border can no longer seek the procedure at a clinic in Sioux Falls.What's next: Democratic lawmakers have shared concerns that Governor Kim Reynolds will call for a special session centering on abortion.
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Heavy rain falls Saturday morning across eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Heavy rain fell across eastern Iowa early Saturday morning leading to flash flooding in parts of the area. Rainfall has been needed, but the dry ground was overwhelmed by 2 to 5" of rain that fell in just a few hours. Additionally...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCAU 9 News

Distance between drought and flood in Iowa is shrinking

IOWA (WHO)– Drought and flood conditions are starting to commingle here in Iowa, and the distance between the two may sometimes only span a couple of counties. In August of 2018, parts of southern Iowa experienced an extreme drought with cities recording precipitation levels more than 6″ below average. Meanwhile, less than 100 miles north […]
IOWA STATE
Albia Newspapers

Most popular girl names in the 70s in Iowa

Compiled the most popular baby names for girls of the 1970s in Iowa using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa native running to raise money for veterans

DES MOINES, Iowa — Matthew Johnson is a former Knoxville Raceway driver, a veteran and an IronMan competitor. He's an exceptional athlete but more so an exceptional person. On July 2, Knoxville Raceway will be hosting their usual races, but Johnson is making it special. He is running from...
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Celebratory event makes Iowa refugees feel welcome

DES MOINES, Iowa — A local non-profit is helping all Iowans feel welcome by celebrating World Refugee Day on Saturday. “It’s extremely important to me especially as the first generation child of an immigrant mother who did flee from war in Sudan,” said Ealaf Adam. Adam took part in Lutheran Services’ celebration of Iowa’s World […]
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Neil Hamilton’s book changed my mind about Iowa’s voluntary environmental standards

Roughly four decades of work in conservation in Iowa did not prepare me for all I might draw from Professor Neil Hamilton’s book on soils, “The Land Remains.” I was especially surprised to find myself reexamining long-held beliefs in how best to approach soil and water protections. This is in part due to Hamilton’s qualifications […] The post Neil Hamilton’s book changed my mind about Iowa’s voluntary environmental standards appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
QuadCities.com

Get Your Ticket To Fun In Illinois And Iowa With This Week’s FUN10!

It’s Sunday, and QuadCities.com proudly presents Fun10, a list of the top 10 things to do in the Quad Cities this week, and every week!. Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to give you a head start on your week and a heads up on what’s going on over the coming seven days. Check out Fun10 every Sunday for the details on ten awesome events happening around town. It’s a cool read, and a great way to get started planning your entertainment for the week.
MOLINE, IL
KCRG.com

A stormy Saturday morning followed by some afternoon sunshine

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Many people are waking up to the sound of thunder this morning as showers and storms bring heavy rain to Eastern Iowa. The heaviest rain is expected to move out of the region by mid-morning leaving behind a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures are in the 60s and 70s to start our Saturday. Clouds will continue to clear out this afternoon ushering in sunshine with highs reaching the mid to upper 80s and low 90s. A few showers and storms are possible again late this afternoon and evening.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa man sentenced for killing Iowa state trooper Sgt. Jim Smith

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man who shot and killed an Iowa State trooper has been sentenced to life in prison. Michael Lang asked for a new trial in the case. That request was denied Monday. Lang's lawyers there wasn't enough evidence to convict him of first-degree murder in...
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Huh? Iowa Man Arrested After Refusing to Leave Shower For HOURS

This has to have been one of the weirdest calls this police department has ever received. I mean, can you imagine? It probably went something like this... 'Uh, yeah, we need your help. We can't get this guy out of the shower.' Police: 'How long's he been in there?' Caller: 'You wouldn't believe it if I told you.'
kiwaradio.com

Iowa ATV/UTV Laws Changing July 1st: More Opportunity, Lower Costs

Statewide Iowa — The laws are changing for all-terrain vehicle (ATV) and utility terrain vehicle (UTV) riders in Iowa, and most riders would consider it a positive change. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, effective July 1, users will now be able to ride in any of Iowa’s 99 counties, with a few restrictions.
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Redemption centers welcome new bottle bill

REGIONAL—A penny in 2022 does not go nearly as far as it did in 1979, which is why David Brommer was pleased to see a recent update to the state’s bottle and can redemption law. “It’s definitely a good outcome for something that’s been needed for a long...
SIOUX CENTER, IA

