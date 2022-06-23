ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Muhudin Abukar Sentencing, Darian Leddy reports

By Mary Rominger
KEYC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKEYC News Now This Morning forecast update 6-24-22 - clipped version. A...

www.keyc.com

KEYC

Mankato Peppers to host 96 Team Softball Tournament

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Area Girls Fastpitch Association, also known as The Peppers, has teamed up with local communities for the Peppers Classic Softball Tournament. Ninety-six teams consisting of four different age groups from 12 and under to 18 and under will be playing games over a span...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Mankato National rolls through American in Mulvihill finale

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The final day of the 15th Annual Mulvihill Invitational featured a match up between Mankato National and Mankato American, Sunday afternoon. Mankato National was hot right away, putting together back-to-back six-plus run innings to defeat American 14-0 in five innings.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Bersaw lifts Mankato National past Chester Bird in Mulvihill Invitational

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The second day of the 15th Annual Mulvihill Invitational got underway from ISG Field on Saturday morning. Mankato National led off the day’s action with a 5-0 win over Chester Bird. Right-handed pitcher Riley Bersaw recorded 15 strike outs and three hits in the victory, including a two-run home run in the fifth inning.
MANKATO, MN
Eden Prairie Local News

Miss Minnesota 2022 crowned in Eden Prairie

Miss Minnesota 2022 received her crown on June 17 at Grace Church in Eden Prairie. Rachel Evangelisto, formerly Miss Winona, is the first Indigenous woman to receive the state title. She will go on to compete in the Miss America pageant in December. The statewide pageant took place at its Eden Prairie location for the [...]
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Rachel Evangelisto makes history as first Indigenous woman to win Miss Minnesota crown

MINNEAPOLIS -- History was made with the newly crowned Miss Minnesota on Friday in Eden Prairie, as 25-year-old Rachel Evangelisto was the first Indigenous woman to win the crown.Evangelisto describes the moments before she found out she won."I was standing there shaking, just waiting for whatever was going to come next," said Evangelisto, "And then, I think, I blacked out. As soon as they put this [crown] on my head, I just remember going like, 'Stop, I need to appreciate this and what's happening in my life right now.'"Evangelisto is a member of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, which is...
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Groups rally outside Shakopee women's prison, allege history of abuse against inmates

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- The Minnesota Department of Corrections is being called out for what some say is a lack of action on allegations of sexual assault at the women's prison in Shakopee. Several groups rallied Thursday, demanding justice. Demonstrators said the prison has a history of sexual violence and abuse between guards and inmates, which they say department officials have ignored. "They are not above the law," said Jaylani Hussein, the executive director of the Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations. "They should be held to the same standard as every body else." In a statement, the DOC said, in part,...
SHAKOPEE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Body recovered from Minnesota River in Shakopee

SHAKOPEE, Minn. -- A fisherman made an alarming discovery Saturday morning when he found a body floating in the Minnesota River in Shakopee.The Scott County Sheriff's Office says it received a report of a body that was found upstream from The Landing - Minnesota River Heritage Park in Shakopee at 10:59 a.m.Sheriff's deputies, police and fire officials worked together to recover the body.The name of the deceased has not been released. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office will determine an official cause of death. The SCSO says no foul play is suspected.The incident is under investigation.
SHAKOPEE, MN
KEYC

Cooler Air Arrives To Close Out The Weekend

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Some passing showers for our Saturday but overall mostly sunny with near-average high temperatures. Sunday, a northwesterly wind remains in place allowing for some cooler temps across the area. Highs Sunday will remain in the low to mid-70s running about 5 degrees below normal. The area will be blessed with plenty of sunshine but those northwesterly winds will be breezy around 15-20 mph gusting to 30.
MANKATO, MN
KIMT

Mower County meth sale means prison for Blooming Prairie man

AUSTIN, Minn. – Selling meth in Mower County sends a Blooming Prairie man to prison. Michael Phillip Chavez, 39, pleaded guilty to second-degree sale of drugs. He was arrested in November 2021 and accused of selling 27.37 grams of meth to a confidential law enforcement informant. Court documents state the sale happened December 4, 2020, in Austin.
MOWER COUNTY, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Body Found in Minnesota River Near Valleyfair

Shakopee, MN (KROC-AM News) - A body was recovered from the Minnesota River on the south edge of the Twin Cities Saturday morning. The Scott County Sheriff's Office says the remains were spotted by fishermen floating in the river a bit over a mile upstream from Valleyfair in Shakopee around 11 AM. A news release says deputies, along with Shakopee Police Officers and firefighters were able to recover the body.
SHAKOPEE, MN
KEYC

Closed lanes on I-90 to temporarily reopen

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The eastbound and westbound lanes on I-90 between Sherburn and Fairmont that were closed for construction are reopening temporarily. Construction on I-90 between Sherburn and Fairmont began on May 9. Since then, traffic has been reduced to a single lane in the eastbound lanes with westbound lanes also being closed off during construction.
FAIRMONT, MN
CBS Minnesota

Drivers strikes, kills pedestrian crossing Highway 13 in Burnsville

BURNSVILLE, Minn. -- A driver struck and killed a pedestrian in Burnsville early Sunday morning, the Minnesota State Patrol said.The driver, a 36-year-old Oakdale man, was heading east on Highway 13. He struck 31-year-old Robert Westly Smith, of Prior Lake, who was crossing the highway at Nicollet Avenue around 1:45 a.m., the state patrol said.The driver was uninjured. Authorities did not publicly identify the pedestrian.
BURNSVILLE, MN
willmarradio.com

Fatal crashes reported in Scott, Blue Earth Counties

(Shakopee MN-) Two people were killed in separate traffic crashes in Minnesota yesterday. The state patrol says at 5:01 p.m. 80-year-old John Brooks of Bricelyn was killed when his car was hit by a pickup on I-90 in Blue Earth County. Brook's car then crossed the median and hit a motorhome with a family of 7 from Michigan on board. Three people in the motorhome suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
SHAKOPEE, MN
kfgo.com

Fatal crash involving pedestrian in Burnsville

BURNSVILLE, Minn. (KFGO) – A pedestrian was struck by a car in a fatal crash in Burnsville just before two early this (Sunday) morning. The car, driven by 36-year-old Nicholas Barbour of Oakdale, MN, was traveling Eastbound on Highway 13 at Nicollet Avenue. The victim, a 31-year-old man from...
BURNSVILLE, MN
KEYC

Authorities arrest 3 in connection with Mankato drug investigation

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities arrested three people in connection with a drug investigation in Mankato on Tuesday. Agents with the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force executed a search warrant Tuesday on Eastport Drive as part of an ongoing methamphetamine distribution investigation. During the execution of the warrant, agents...
KIMT

Man suspected in 100 catalytic converter thefts is sentenced for some

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A suspect in more than 100 catalytic converter thefts pleads guilty to some crimes and not guilty to others. Shawn Eric Clement, 37 of Dodge Center, was arrested first in September 2021 and again in December 2021 and March 2022. He was charged with third-degree burglary, second-degree assault, three counts of theft, two counts of first-degree damage to property, and possession of stolen property.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN

