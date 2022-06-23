ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry County, AR

Arkansas State Police agents identify jailer killed in Perry County, suspect in the death

By Bill Smith
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 2 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Investigators with the Arkansas State Police have identified both the jailer killed in Perry County late Wednesday night as well as the suspect in the case.

Agents identified 21-year-old Jeremiah Story of Oppelo as the detention officer killed in the incident. Investigators said Story was shot around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday while he was processing in an inmate.

Authorities said the inmate, identified as 37-year-old Roderick Lewis of North Little Rock, was in a bathroom changing out of civilian clothes and into jail-issued attire when Story was shot.

The agents said a witness was able to disarm Lewis, who was then transferred to the Faulkner County Detention Center in Conway. Investigators said Lewis was being booked in on charges related to possession of drugs and paraphernalia.

State officials said Story was rushed to a hospital in Conway where he later died from his injuries.

The investigation by state agents is ongoing.

