Detroit, MI

Spirit Airlines flight forced into emergency landing at Detroit Metro Airport due to suspected mechanical issue

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 3 days ago

ROMULUS (WWJ) – Passengers aboard a Spirit Airlines flight had some tense moments on Thursday afternoon, as the plane had to make an emergency landing at Detroit Metro Airport.

Authorities say a suspected mechanical issue forced the flight to land more than an hour later than scheduled.

The flight took off from Fort Myers, Fla. around 9:31 a.m. and was scheduled to land at DTW at 12:47 p.m., but didn’t land until nearly 2 p.m.

Passengers were stuck on the plane as they waited for fire trucks and ambulances to arrive.

Wayne County Airport Authority spokesperson Erica Donerson tells WWJ the DTW fire department responded, but the aircraft landed without incident.

"Spirit Airlines Flight 1150 from Fort Myers to Detroit landed safely without incident at DTW following a suspected mechanical issue, and guests deplaned under normal procedures,” Spirit Airlines officials said in a statement to the Detroit Free Press. “Safety is our top priority and the plane will be removed from service and inspected by our maintenance department."

#Spirit Airlines#Detroit Metro Airport#Airport Authority#Emergency Landing#Dtw#The Detroit Free Press
