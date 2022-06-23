ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Americans want a national requirement for work-from-home policies

By Katie Smith
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NQJtI_0gKFVfeu00

( NewsNation ) — Americans have fallen in love with working from home and want to make it permanent.

Nearly two-thirds of the country wants the government to require companies to have a work-from-home policy, according to a NewsNation/Decision Desk HQ poll released on Thursday. Even more poll respondents would like employers to offer a work-from-home option as a way to protect them against skyrocketing gas prices.

This comes at a pivotal moment for the nation’s pocketbooks and workplaces. Americans don’t see any relief in sight for gas prices; they expect them to be even more expensive six months from now, according to the NewsNation poll.

At the same time, employers ranging from Goldman Sachs to Telsa have pushed back against the work-from-home culture.

Will the new Juul ban help Colorado’s high teen vape use?

However, 76 percent of voters think they work just as well or better in a work-from-home environment, according to the NewsNation poll.

“I think companies should do incentives, and provide maybe a little gas money for employees, during this time,” Abby Harkins, a 27-year-old wedding planner from San Francisco, said Monday. Her employer requires her to be in the office and she has to attend all the weddings she plans.

“I think a hybrid model is always good for companies, and I think half the time during the week would be great to save a little money that way, especially on gas,” Harkins said.

NewsNation and Decision Desk HQ polled 1,006 registered voters on Sunday and Monday on topics including gas prices, work-from-home policies, President Biden’s performance, abortion and other current events.

Inflation is America’s No. 1 concern. The price of gas is the most symbolic number for the rising costs of goods in the country. The national average price of gas in the U.S. surpassed $5 per gallon for the first time on June 9, according to Gas Buddy.

Colorado counties to receive $44.2M in relief

Meaningful solutions have been hard to come by. President Biden on Wednesday outlined a plan to pause the federal gas tax through September . However, it’s unclear whether such a plan will make it through Congress and, if it did pass, whether oil companies would pass those savings on to commuters.

American workers, who got used to work-from-home during the COVID-19 pandemic, now see remote work as a partial solution to blunt the impact of high gas prices. 86% of voters favor their company allowing them to work from home to save money on gas, according to the NewsNation poll.

Overall, 63% of Americans favor a government policy mandating employers have a work-from-home option. This number varies depending on political affiliation, though the idea is popular no matter what party you prefer:

  • 78% of Democrats favor a government work-from-home requirement for employers
  • 58% of Republicans favor it
  • 55% of independent voters favor it

Decision Desk HQ Senior Data Scientist Kiel Williams said Republicans are generally opposed to government intervention in the economy. But no matter your partisan preference the current mood is: “I don’t want to spend money on gas.'”

How much would a federal gas tax holiday save you?

Some Americans are coming to terms with high gas prices. Thirty-six-year-old Chicago resident Stephanie Marquette said she has accepted expensive commutes.

“If (gas) continues to go up and up and up and it’s truly insane or people have crazy commutes and their boss knows that, then, yeah, maybe there should be some regulation,” Marquette said. “But honestly, this is just what it is. Gas goes up and down. And I’m just so used to it.”

NewsNation digital producers Joshua Eferighe and Liz Jassin contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Axios

Almost everyone works from home — if they can

American workers really, really want pandemic-era work flexibility to stick around, a new McKinsey survey reveals. Why it matters: Offering remote or hybrid work is turning into table stakes for attracting high-skilled talent. Some of the survey's most interesting findings include ... 58% of U.S. workers — 92 million people...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Washington Examiner

Small Business Administration should fight for entrepreneurs, not unions

It is a reality as sure as death and taxes that bureaucrats desire to increase their turf as a means of justifying new powers and additional funding. But President Joe Biden’s penchant for “ whole of government ” approaches to advancing his policy priorities, from the “ climate crisis ” to “ racial equity ” to “ [increasing] union membership ,” has certain agencies working well outside their lanes.
LABOR ISSUES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United States#Americans#Newsnation#Telsa#Decision Desk Hq
The Independent

Sarah Huckabee Sanders under fire for claiming post-Roe America makes children as safe in the womb as ‘in the classroom’

Sarah Huckabee Sanders has sparked fury on social media after a recent speech resurfaced, in which she compared the safety of children inside a mother’s womb to their security in classrooms in post-Roe America.“We will make sure that when a kid is in the womb, they’re as safe as they are in a classroom, the workplace, a nursing home,” Ms Sanders said at a rally last month.Ms Sanders, Donald Trump’s White House secretary, won the Republican primary nomination in the 2022 Arkansas gubernatorial election with a landslide victory last month after securing the support of the former president.Like several...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
goodmorningamerica.com

What some lifelong gun owners say about AR-15s

Paul Kemp is the co-founder and president of Gun Owners for Responsible Ownership. A lifelong gun owner and hunter, he said he was driven to create the organization after his brother-in-law Steven Forsyth was killed in the Clackamas Town Center shooting in December 2012 in Oregon. The gunman in that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Person Who Owns the Most Land in America

When it comes to privately-owned land, most people would consider farms and ranches as large. But some ranches are far larger than others. Some people may have heard of the King Ranch in Texas, which covers 825,000 acres, or about the size of Rhode Island. However, even this ranch is not the largest, and some […]
REAL ESTATE
Mashed

5 Canned Fruits You Should Buy And 5 You Shouldn't

Canned food gets a bad rap, especially when it comes to fruits and vegetables. It's worth noting that human beings have been canning as a method of food preservation since the early 1800s (via Britannica) — you can thank the French for that invention. Originally, canning was a storage method born out of necessity. You can (not) thank capitalism and mass production — and the mandatory inclusion of preservatives like excess sodium, sugar, acids, benzoates, and nitrates (via ResearchGate) — for tainting the worldview on what's actually a pretty ingenious method of preservation.
FOOD & DRINKS
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy