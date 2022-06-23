ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Dansby Swanson has become unquestioned leader of Braves clubhouse

By Beau Morgan, Dukes Bell
92.9 The Game
92.9 The Game
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kuZa1_0gKFVT1400

92.9 The Game Braves insider Grant McAuley joined Dukes & Bell for his normal appearance to talk some Braves with the guys as they took three of four from the Giants to start the home stand. And how has Swanson become the leader of the 2022 Braves?

McAuley talked about Swanson being the unquestioned leader of this Braves team.

“He’s putting it all together at a very important time for the Braves and very important time for him, because this is a club that there have been some changes (Freddie Freeman’s departure to Dodgers in offseason), and the big question about what’s the personality of the club gonna look like, how are they all going to come together, who’s gonna be the leader of this team,” McAuley said. “I think very quietly and very much with the on the field performance Dansby Swanson has kinda stepped into that void and it’s been a great season for him.”

Grant talked about comments by manager Brian Snitker on Swanson’s mental toughness.

“Most first rounder’s, especially number one overall picks, they’re gonna come with an extreme amount of expectations a lot of other players never have to live under that microscope. I think Swanson’s done a nice job of rolling throughout his career and this year, even today Brian Snitker was saying this is mentally the toughest player that I’ve ever been around and that’s saying something after four and a half decades in the game. I don’t think that’s just something he’s saying just to say it, I think Dansby has done a nice job of really trying to live through that hype and rise obviously to the expectations and for whatever reason, timing has shined on the year 2022 and it’s looked awfully good. He’s been the Braves MVP and I don’t even think there’s really a debate for that to this point in the year.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: MLB World Is Shocked By Coach's Departure Sunday

Major League Baseball coaches typically don't leave jobs with first-place teams for similar jobs at the college baseball level. In fact, we can't ever remember it happening - until today, that is. On Sunday, multiple reports confirmed that Minnesota Twins pitching coach Wes Johnson is leaving his job with the...
MLB
TMZ.com

Dodgers' Freddie Freeman Sobs At Podium In Return To Atlanta

4:18 PM PT -- It's been a couple hours since Freeman's press conference, but he's still very emotional ... he just burst out into tears while accepting his World Series ring on the field at Truist Park. Dodgers superstar Freddie Freeman was so overcome with emotion in his first time...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports Chicago

Wild Angels-Mariners brawl leads to eight ejections

Things got physical between the Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners on Sunday. In the top of the second inning, Angels opener Andrew Wantz hit Mariners outfielder Jesse Winker on the backside with a first-pitch fastball. Winker, who was visibly upset about the hit-by-pitch, had some words with Angels catcher...
ANAHEIM, CA
thecomeback.com

Dodgers lose key reliever to season-ending injury

The Los Angeles Dodgers got a 4-1 road victory over the defending champion Atlanta Braves on Friday night (in Freddie Freeman’s emotional return), but they lost a very important player to a season-ending injury in the process. Dodgers reliever Daniel Hudson suffered a torn ACL while trying to field...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Wild Angels vs. Mariners Fight

A crazy fight broke out between the Los Angeles Angels and the Seattle Mariners on Sunday afternoon. The Angels and the Mariners had an all-out brawl that seemed to be sparked by what happened during Saturday night's game. Mike Trout was thrown at during Saturday night's game and he wasn't happy about it following the contest. Then, on Sunday, another thrown-at situation led to an all-out brawl.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Look: MLB Fans Are Furious With Angels' Behavior Sunday

Baseball fans aren't happy with what the Los Angeles Angels did on Sunday afternoon. Angels superstar slugger Mike Trout was hit by a pitch on Saturday night and the rest of the team didn't care for it. In the top of the second inning, Angels starting pitcher Andrew Wantz hit...
ANAHEIM, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Dodgers star sends blunt message to Freddie Freeman

Freddie Freeman’s emotional reunion with his former fans in Atlanta appears to have rubbed at least one Los Angeles Dodger the wrong way. Freeman left the Braves after 12 seasons to join the Dodgers, and the weekend series marked his first games in Atlanta since departing. Freeman was clearly emotional and did not hide how mixed his feelings were to be playing against the Braves in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Larry Brown Sports

Freddie Freeman reacts to boos from Braves fans

Freddie Freeman got his first taste of being a visiting player in Atlanta on Friday, but the real authentic experience for him came Saturday. After 12 seasons with the Braves, Freeman is making his first visit to Atlanta as a road player with the Los Angeles Dodgers. An emotional Freeman got a rousing reception on Friday, but things changed Saturday. When Freeman stepped to the plate with bases loaded and the Dodgers down a run in the seventh, he was roundly booed by Atlanta fans.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dansby Swanson
Person
Freddie Freeman
Larry Brown Sports

Mike Trout sounded off about pitch near his head

Mike Trout was nearly hit by a pitch during the ninth inning on Saturday night before the Seattle Mariners decided to intentionally walk him. The Los Angeles Angels star seemed to think the high-and-tight pitch was intentional, and he was not happy about it. After the Angels’ 5-3 loss, Trout...
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Padres’ major plans for MLB trade deadline will excite Manny Machado, Eric Hosmer

The San Diego Padres are expected to be buyers ahead of this year’s MLB trade deadline. Padres general manager A.J. Preller reportedly already has early plans for just how he aims to bolster the team heading into the stretch run of the season. According to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, the Padres will likely […] The post Rumor: Padres’ major plans for MLB trade deadline will excite Manny Machado, Eric Hosmer appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Angels Manager Comments On A Surprising Demotion

Los Angeles Angels left-hander Reid Detmers made his presence known back in May when he threw a no-hitter against the Tampa Bay Rays. However, since then he has struggled, and he has seen his ERA go up to 4.66 on the season. The 22-year-old was demoted to Triple-A on Wednesday...
ANAHEIM, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Clubhouse#Dukes Bell#Giants
Larry Brown Sports

Freddie Freeman has incredibly emotional reaction in return to Atlanta

Freddie Freeman is playing his first game in Atlanta on Friday since leaving the Braves, and the tears were flowing hours before the game even started. Freeman had to take a moment before his return press conference to compose himself, and broke down several times while speaking to the media. For a large part of the press conference, Freeman legitimately had trouble speaking because he was so emotional.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Braves outfield outlook nearing Rosario return

The Atlanta Braves are on a roll in the month of June. They’re 19-4 so far, and they’ve sliced the Mets’ division lead to five games. They’re look to start off the month of July even stronger as Eddie Rosario nears his return. Rosario started off...
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Brian Snitker’s simple message to Braves that resulted in 14-straight wins: “Relax”

The Braves’ magical World Series run was as likely as any in recent memory. For much of the regular season, the club struggled to stay above water. Then, the trade deadline came. An infusion of Joc Pederson, Jorge Soler, and Eddie Rosario completely rejuvenated the Braves — both on and off the field. The boys began to look like they were finally having fun again, and the wins started rolling in.
ATLANTA, GA
92.9 The Game

92.9 The Game

Atlanta, GA
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Atlanta, including the Braves, Hawks, Falcons and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/929thegame

Comments / 0

Community Policy