Dansby Swanson has become unquestioned leader of Braves clubhouse

92.9 The Game Braves insider Grant McAuley joined Dukes & Bell for his normal appearance to talk some Braves with the guys as they took three of four from the Giants to start the home stand. And how has Swanson become the leader of the 2022 Braves?

McAuley talked about Swanson being the unquestioned leader of this Braves team.

“He’s putting it all together at a very important time for the Braves and very important time for him, because this is a club that there have been some changes (Freddie Freeman’s departure to Dodgers in offseason), and the big question about what’s the personality of the club gonna look like, how are they all going to come together, who’s gonna be the leader of this team,” McAuley said. “I think very quietly and very much with the on the field performance Dansby Swanson has kinda stepped into that void and it’s been a great season for him.”

Grant talked about comments by manager Brian Snitker on Swanson’s mental toughness.

“Most first rounder’s, especially number one overall picks, they’re gonna come with an extreme amount of expectations a lot of other players never have to live under that microscope. I think Swanson’s done a nice job of rolling throughout his career and this year, even today Brian Snitker was saying this is mentally the toughest player that I’ve ever been around and that’s saying something after four and a half decades in the game. I don’t think that’s just something he’s saying just to say it, I think Dansby has done a nice job of really trying to live through that hype and rise obviously to the expectations and for whatever reason, timing has shined on the year 2022 and it’s looked awfully good. He’s been the Braves MVP and I don’t even think there’s really a debate for that to this point in the year.”