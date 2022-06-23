ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers release 2022 season game themes

By Nick Horwat
93.7 The Fan
93.7 The Fan
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VvyJd_0gKFVRFc00

PITTSBURGH (93.7 the Fan) The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced theme games and celebrations for the 2022 home schedule.

From preseason games to regular season, there are a number of themes and celebrations all year long.

Preseason

Aug. 13 vs. Seattle Seahawks
“Homecoming game” with Steelers legends on hand to kick off the new season.

Aug. 28 vs. Detroit Lions
“Play Football” game celebrating youth football.

Regular Season

Sept. 18 vs. New England Patriots
“Kickoff Weekend”

Oct. 2 vs. New York Jets
“Alumni Weekend” recognizing Steelers alumni.

Oct. 16 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
“Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer” supporting the fight against cancer.
“Rock Steelers Style” the annual Steeler fashion show to be held on Oct. 14.

Nov. 13 vs. New Orleans Saints
Celebration of the 2022 Hall of Honor Class

Nov. 20 vs. Cincinnati Bengals
“Salute to service” honoring those who serve and served our country.

Dec. 11 vs. Baltimore Ravens
“My Cause, My Cleats” player will be able to represent what they are passionate about through cleat art.

Dec. 24 vs. Las Vegas Raiders
50 th Anniversary of the Immaculate Reception.
NFL’s social justice campaign “Inspire Change.”

Jan. 7 or 8 vs. Cleveland Browns
“Thank You Fans”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Browns hit with bombshell allegation in Deshaun Watson scandal

The Cleveland Browns made a very bold decision by giving Deshaun Watson a guaranteed $230 million contract a few months ago, despite the ongoing legal case he’s involved in. While he has reached settlements with 20 of the 24 accusers, it appears the Browns organization never even cared to discuss his saga before deciding to […] The post Browns hit with bombshell allegation in Deshaun Watson scandal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
Yardbarker

Girlfriend of Cardinals' Jeff Gladney also died in wreck

The NFL community was shocked and saddened to learn that Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in an accident in Dallas early on Monday morning. According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that 26-year-old Andrea Mercedes Palacios, Gladney's girlfriend, also died in the wreck.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin drops truth bomb on first season of post-Ben Roethlisberger era

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin admits he’s both scared and excited as he and the team enter their first season in the post-Ben Roethlisberger era. Big Ben officially retired at the conclusion of the 2022 season after spending his whole 18-year career in Pittsburgh. Of course it’s a big change for the franchise that […] The post Steelers coach Mike Tomlin drops truth bomb on first season of post-Ben Roethlisberger era appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saints#Youth Football#American Football#New York Jets#Cincinnati
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
ClutchPoints

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin shares devastating reason Hines Ward is still not a Hall of Famer

It’s been over a decade now since Hines Ward last played in an NFL game but the former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver is still without a bust in Canton. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin definitely would love to see Ward finally inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but he also believes that Pittsburgh’s […] The post Steelers HC Mike Tomlin shares devastating reason Hines Ward is still not a Hall of Famer appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Age Not a Factor in Steelers QB Decision

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in the midst of a quarterback competition that features a rookie who's "pro ready." At 24-years-old, Kenny Pickett comes to the NFL with all the tools to be a starting quarterback, but it doesn't matter for the Steelers. Age seems to only be a factor to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Amari Cooper, Browns, Ravens, Steelers

Browns WR Amari Cooper has been a bit of an enigma so far in his NFL career. The former No. 4 pick is entering his eighth season and is widely regarded as a really good receiver. It’s always felt like he’s been capable of more, however, and he’s hoping his move to Cleveland is the catalyst for taking that step.
CLEVELAND, OH
93.7 The Fan

93.7 The Fan

Pittsburgh, PA
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Pittsburgh, including the Pirates, Steelers, Penguins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/937thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy