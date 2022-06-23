Steelers release 2022 season game themes

PITTSBURGH (93.7 the Fan) The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced theme games and celebrations for the 2022 home schedule.

From preseason games to regular season, there are a number of themes and celebrations all year long.

Preseason

Aug. 13 vs. Seattle Seahawks

“Homecoming game” with Steelers legends on hand to kick off the new season.

Aug. 28 vs. Detroit Lions

“Play Football” game celebrating youth football.

Regular Season

Sept. 18 vs. New England Patriots

“Kickoff Weekend”

Oct. 2 vs. New York Jets

“Alumni Weekend” recognizing Steelers alumni.

Oct. 16 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

“Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer” supporting the fight against cancer.

“Rock Steelers Style” the annual Steeler fashion show to be held on Oct. 14.

Nov. 13 vs. New Orleans Saints

Celebration of the 2022 Hall of Honor Class

Nov. 20 vs. Cincinnati Bengals

“Salute to service” honoring those who serve and served our country.

Dec. 11 vs. Baltimore Ravens

“My Cause, My Cleats” player will be able to represent what they are passionate about through cleat art.

Dec. 24 vs. Las Vegas Raiders

50 th Anniversary of the Immaculate Reception.

NFL’s social justice campaign “Inspire Change.”

Jan. 7 or 8 vs. Cleveland Browns

“Thank You Fans”