Letters to the editor: Pet owners and guns; GOP and AR-15s; truth commission

Shelter should avoid gun debate

Re: your June 16 story, “T.O pet shelter no longer lets some gun owners adopt”:

While I completely understand Ms. Sill’s opinion of gun ownership, I am very concerned about her making this a part of the discussion or acceptance of potential pet adopters. Putting up a notice regarding her philosophy would be one thing but making it a part of the application I am afraid could more anger than there already is.

Currently, many people seem to be looking for a fight and don’t seem to care for whom or what is in jeopardy. Our devoted volunteers certainly don’t need this. They see enough tragedy each day. Additionally, these dear homeless animals are already deeply traumatized. It would make me sick to see anything happen to them.

Ms. Sill, would you please reconsider this part of the application, but please know that I am so appreciative of what you and the other volunteers are doing for our furry friends.

Maureen McGreevy, Simi Valley

Absurd arguments for AR-15

Now we know why some Republican senators believe that average citizens need an AR-15.

According to Senator Jon Thune of South Dakota, they are necessary for shooting prairie dogs. People in Colorado need them for varmints like racoons and foxes. Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana insists his voters must have these weapons to combat feral pigs.

In other states, I guess these weapons of war are used for the usual purpose: To kill our children and mutilate them so severely that they can only be identified through DNA.

Vote Republican if you want this madness to continue.

Chuck Moore, Oak View

We don’t need truth commission

Re: Gloria Y.A. Ayee’s June 22 guest column, “US could use a truth commission”:

The recent advocacy of a truth commission would have us ignore our Constitution and judicial branch of government and form a quasi-governmental body to find the truth. It is curious that the truth commissions during Mao’s Revolution in which millions lost their lives and more their property or Stalin's truth commissions to create communist Russia were not used as examples of how truth commissions work.

The world is changing faster than it ever has in history. The Communist Chinese Party is the largest threat to our children’s pursuit of happiness, not our history. It is interesting that truth commissions are typically advocated by leftist politicians that want to consolidate more power in Washington. Democracy is dependent on the competition of ideas. The Jan. 6 commission is an example of a truth commission. For all the good work the commission has done, it is a one-sided affair. For example, a female veteran was the only person shot and killed during the insurrection/riot. The commission has not mentioned that person’s loss of life. It is covered up because it does not fit that truth commissions narrative.

In my opinion, the truth commission advocated by the author is another attempt to subject us to critical race theory. Just like the Chinese were subjected to critical class theory.

Wes Barrow, Thousand Oaks

