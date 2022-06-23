ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Louisiana Coroner: Inmate, 72, dies after reported beating

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A 72-year-old man who reportedly was beaten in a Louisiana city jail has died weeks later at a hospital, the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office said in a news release Thursday.

Bobbie Young was brought to the hospital June 3 with head injuries and died there Monday, the statement said.

Another inmate is accused of beating Young, said Sgt. Angie Willhite, a Shreveport Police spokesperson. She said she did not immediately have the other inmate’s name, or the charges either man was arrested on.

Officials said an autopsy will determine the cause of Young’s death.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

5 people shot, hurt during East Texas trail ride event

TYLER, Texas (AP) — Five people were shot and injured early Sunday during an outdoor event in East Texas that featured a trail ride, according to authorities. The Smith County Sheriff’s Office said it received a call at 12:35 a.m. Sunday about multiple gunshot victims in a large pasture area in the eastern part of the county. People were taking part in an annual trail ride sponsored by Unified Elite Riderzz from nearby Marshall, Texas.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

959K+
Followers
464K+
Post
435M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy